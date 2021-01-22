Republic Day: Khattar to hoist national flag in Panipat, state police on alert to avoid disruptions

Haryana police force has ensured adequate security arrangements in and around the venue to avoid any disruption in law and order. (Express Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the national flag on Republic Day in Panipat. State police force has ensured adequate security arrangements in and around the venue to avoid any disruption in law and order amid ongoing farmers’ protests across the state and at Delhi’s borders.

Besides Khattar, Haryana Governor S N Arya and various other ministers, both from BJP and JJP will also be hoisting the national flag at various places across the districts, even while the farmer unions have threatened that they would not allow ministers to hoist the national flag.

A BKU faction in Haryana, meanwhile, softened its stance Friday and its state president Ratan Mann issued a statement appealing to all farmer organisations and their supporters to not disrupt the R-Day events at any place in Haryana.

In the statement issued this evening, Mann said that “farmers are patriots and R-Day is the honour of the nation. While the farmers will continue their protest and struggle till the day Union government repeal the three farm legislations, I would like to appeal to everybody not to indulge in any disruption of R-Day functions at any place across the state”.

The statement also mentioned that BKU would rather appeal for strict legal action against any unscrupulous elements attempting to disrupt Republic Day events in the garb of farmer protests.

“We have achieved this R-Day after making lots of sacrifices. Disrupting the functions at such a day of national honour will be incorrect. Thus, BKU appeals to all the farmers and its supporters not to indulge in any sort of disruption and rather celebrate this day of national importance”, the statement by Maan said.

As per the schedule released by the state government for unfurling national flag across various places in Haryana on January 26, while Governor S N Arya will be in Panchkula, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will hoist the national flag in Ambala.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Gian Chand Gupta will unfurl the Tricolour in Yamunanagar, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa in Mahendragarh (Narnaul), Education Minister Kanwar Pal in Gurgaon, Transport Minister Mewl Chand Sharma in Rewari, Power Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh in Bhiwani, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal in Rohtak, Cooperation Minister Dr Banwari Lal in Nuh, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav in Jhajjar, Woman and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda in Fatehabad, Archaeology and Museums Minister and JJP MLA Anoop Dhanak in Sirsa, and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sandeep Singh in Palwal.

Till Thursday, various farmer union leaders had been threatening that they would not allow any BJP or JJP minister to hoist national flag at any place across Haryana.

Now since Friday’s round of talks between Union government and farmer unions have been inconclusive, state police is not taking any chances and have ensured adequate security arrangements in and around all the R-Day venues where ministers will be hoisting national flag.