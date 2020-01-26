On Republic Day, Congess sends a ‘gift’ to PM Modi

The party’s twitter handle also shared a screenshot of the order, billed for E-Block, Central Secretariat on a pay on delivery mode. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia) The party’s twitter handle also shared a screenshot of the order, billed for E-Block, Central Secretariat on a pay on delivery mode. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia)

With the Constitution, particularly its Preamble, at the centre of the ongoing debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress Sunday dispatched a copy of the statute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the nationwide protests against the contentious legislation, many have held up the Constitution, saying CAA goes against it and several events have been marked by a reading of the Preamble.

On the 71st Republic Day, Congress tweeted, “Dear PM, the Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress.”

Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards,

Congress. pic.twitter.com/zSh957wHSj — Congress (@INCIndia) January 26, 2020

The party’s twitter handle also shared a screenshot of the order, billed for E-Block, Central Secretariat on a pay on delivery mode.

In another tweet, Congress accused the BJP of violating Article 14 of the Constitution that promises equality before the law. “A lesson the BJP has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution. It is this article that is completely violated by the govt’s Citizenship Amendment Act,” Congress tweeted.

On the eve of the Republic Day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused the government of having hatched a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to set a divisive discourse based on religion, regionalism and language to divert the attention of the people from “economic mess”, “administrative bankruptcy” and “all-round recession”.

Arguing that “every letter of the Constitution” is an “eternal path of governance for the democratically elected rulers”, Gandhi said, “Today, the Constitution and its values are being attacked by way of a concerted and vicious conspiracy.

“Constitutional principles are being systematically encroached upon as also the independence of Constitutional institutions is being scuttled at the whims of autocratic authoritarianism. It is, therefore, the duty of every citizen to stand united in defence of the Constitution.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App