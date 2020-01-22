Republic Day chief guest Bolsonaro to arrive on Friday

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo on the sidelines of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit in Brasília (AP/File) Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo on the sidelines of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit in Brasília (AP/File)

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT Jair Messias Bolsonaro will on Friday begin a four-day visit to India, primarily as chief guest on Republic Day and also to explore ways to boost trade ties at a time both the large economies are hit by slowdowns.

On his first visit to India after assuming power, Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, “President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be paying a state visit to India from January 24-27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be the chief guest at India’s 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26.”

“This visit is expected to further enhance and strengthen the multi-faceted ties between India-Brazil,” the ministry said.

The last presidential visit from Brazil was by President Michel Temer in October 2016 on the sidelines of the eighth BRICS summit in Goa. Modi visited Brazil in November to attend the XI BRICS Summit.

Brazilian presidents have graced the Republic Day Parade in 1996 and 2004.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold talks with Bolsonaro and will also host a banquet for him. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on Bolsonaro.

On January 27, Bolsonaro will address a group of Indian and Brazilian business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum, according to the MEA.

India-Brazil ties have been on an upswing in the last few years. The volume of bilateral trade was US $8.2 billion in 2018-19. This included US $3.8 billion worth of Indian exports to Brazil and US $4.4 million as imports by India.

Both the governments feel there is huge potential to enhance the bilateral trade further.

