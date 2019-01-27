Toggle Menu
Republic Day: Six detained over ‘plan to protest’

Sources said that around 11.45 pm on Friday, intelligence agencies shared an input with Delhi Police that six Assamese men had arrived in Delhi to attend the Republic Day parade, and that they were planning to strip once the function started.

Investigation has revealed all six men belong to different outfits opposing the Bill. They were taken for questioning. (AP photo)

Hours before Republic Day, police Friday night detained six Assamese men from central Delhi’s Nabi Karim hotel for allegedly planning to strip at Rajpath as a mark of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

“Based on this information, several teams were formed and the Special Cell was roped in. With the help of technical surveillance, police traced their location to Nabi Karim hotel, where they had checked in on Friday evening,” an officer said. Investigation has revealed all six men belong to different outfits opposing the Bill. They were taken for questioning.

