Republic Day 2019: 855 police officers to be awarded medals

As many as 855 police personnel will be awarded gallantry and police medals on Republic Day this year by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) will be awarded to three personnel, while 146 personnel will be awarded the Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG). Seventy four personnel will be awarded the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service while 632 personnel will be awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The PMG is the second highest police bravery medal followed by the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG). All three President’s Police Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

Among the 146 personnel named for Police Medals for Gallantry, 41 are from CRPF, 26 from Odisha Police, 25 from J&K Police, 14 from Chhattisgarh Police, 13 from Meghalaya, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, eight from BSF, four from Delhi, three from Jharkhand and one each from Assam Rifles and ITBP.