Republic Day 2026: ‘Unsung Heroes’ no longer unsung as Padma celebrates creators, builders

An 88-year-old retired IPS officer, picking up garbage from the streets of Chandigarh; a bus conductor who set up the world’s largest free-access library; a paediatrician who has trained over 2,000 nurses and established Asia’s first human milk bank; and a woman, Budri Thati, who set up schools in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh were among 45 individuals from across India chosen for the Padma Shri award in the ‘Unsung Heroes’ category on the occasion of Republic Day.

Inderjit Singh Sidhu, a retired IPS officer, has been conducting a cleanliness drive and picks up garbage from the streets of Chandigarh in his cycle cart.

Anke Gowda from Karnataka worked as a bus conductor, but it was his love for books that became the foundation of Pustakamane, now one of India’s largest free-access libraries with over 20 lakh books in over 20 languages. The library boasts of rare manuscripts, magazines and dictionaries. He has been chosen for the Padma Shri.

Joining him will be Budri Thati, who set up schools in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh. Despite lack of roads, electricity and constant threats, Thati, fondly known as Badi Didi, founded several educational institutions and transformed the lives of women and children.

Dr Armida Fernandez, a neonatologist who set up Asia’s first human milk bank, is being awarded the Padma Shri for her lifelong work in improving maternal, infant and child health in India, especially in poor urban areas. The pioneering Mumbai-based paediatrician established Asia’s first human milk bank, trained over 2,000 nurses and doctors. She is a former Professor and Head of the Department of Neonatology and retired Dean of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) Hospital, Sion, Mumbai.

“Each of these awardees is an inspirational story of rising from very modest beginnings and through tremendous personal tragedies and hardships, to not just excel in their chosen mediums, but go further to serve society at large,” an official said.

Dr Shyam Sundar of UP is being awarded for his ground-breaking work in medicine. A global expert in Kala Azar (Black Fever), he developed the affordable K39 rapid test for faster diagnosis and pioneered oral use of miltefosine, significantly contributing to India’s fight against this deadly disease.

Story continues below this ad

The list also includes Dr Punniamurthy Natesan of Tamil Nadu for pioneering scientific ethno-veterinary medicine, Dr Padma Gurmet of Ladakh for his outstanding work in Sowa-Rigpa, ancient Himalayan medical system; and Brij Lal Bhat of J&K for his wide-ranging social service.

Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda of Maharashtra is also being awarded the Padma Shri for preserving rare tarpa musical tradition and Bhagwandas Raikwar of Madhya Pradesh is being awa­rded for his lifelong dedication to preserve Bundelkhand’s legendary Bundeli war art.