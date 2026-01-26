Republic Day 2026: Ashoka Chakra for astronaut Shubhanshu, Shaurya Chakra for 2 women Navy officers

Group Captain Shukla flew to the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission in June last year.

google-preferred-btn
Ashoka Chakra for astronaut ShubhanshuShubhanshu Shukla was awarded the Ashok Chakra as President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel on the eve of Republic Day.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to the International Space Station (ISS), has been honoured with Ashoka Chakra — India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu also approved gallantry awards to 69 other Armed Forces personnel, including six who would receive the honour posthumously.

The gallantry decorations include three Kirti Chakras; 13 Shaurya Chakras (one posthumous); one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry) (five posthumous); six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Group Captain Shukla flew to the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission in June last year.

IAF officer and astronaut Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Major Arshdeep Singh of 1 Assam Rifles, and Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba of 2 Para (SF) have been awarded Kirti Chakra.

According to the Army, Major Singh on May 14, 2025 had led a special patrol along the Indo-Myanmar Border which had come under sudden and unprovoked fire from a dominating height, where he fearlessly assaulted the position through dense undergrowth and killed multiple armed cadres, ensuring zero casualties to own troops through exceptional leadership, gallantry and resolve.

Naib Subedar Subba, during a counter-terror operation last year in the forests of Kishtwar manoeuvred under heavy hostile fire, closed in on terrorists with complete disregard for personal safety and eliminated a hardcore foreign terrorist before killing another, displaying conspicuous gallantry.

Ten Army personnel and two women officers of the Navy have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra. The women Navy officers include Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A.

Story continues below this ad

The Citation for Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, selected for Navika Sagar Parikrama II, a pioneering dual-handed circumnavigation aboard INSV Tarini between October 2, 2024 and May 29, 2025, states that she sailed over 25,600 nautical miles through the Indian, Pacific, Atlantic and Southern Oceans.

Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta
twitter

Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day
Amid tariff stress, Murmu points to self-reliance in Republic Day message
Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra to get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Mammootty
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement