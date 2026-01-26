Republic Day 2026: Ashoka Chakra for astronaut Shubhanshu, Shaurya Chakra for 2 women Navy officers

Shubhanshu Shukla was awarded the Ashok Chakra as President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel on the eve of Republic Day.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to the International Space Station (ISS), has been honoured with Ashoka Chakra — India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu also approved gallantry awards to 69 other Armed Forces personnel, including six who would receive the honour posthumously.

The gallantry decorations include three Kirti Chakras; 13 Shaurya Chakras (one posthumous); one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry) (five posthumous); six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Group Captain Shukla flew to the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission in June last year.