74th Republic Day: India exhibits military might, cultural diversity during parade | 10 points

India marked its 74th Republic Day on Thursday with a colourful parade while displaying a perfect blend of its military prowess and vibrant cultural heritage at the newly christened Kartavya Path (previously known as Rajpath) in New Delhi.

The public holiday commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, and her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who was the chief guest for the Republic Day, joined people and members of the armed forces in marking the occasion which had Nari Shakti (Women Empowerment) and Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) as its central themes.

Hundreds of people braved the January chill to watch the parade, which passed through the Kartavya Path towards Red Fort.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Extending his greetings to the nation on the 74th Republic Day, PM Modi said, “We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true.” Modi also thanked El-Sisi for being part of the celebrations.

Here are the top 10 developments from the Republic Day celebrations:

🔴 In a first, a women’s contingent of the CRPF was one of the main highlights of the parade. Several other marching contingents, including the Delhi Police’s pipe band comprised 35 women constables. In the BSF camel contingent, for the first time, women camel riders participated on top of decorated camels.

🔴 The Naval contingent, led by a woman officer, featured three women, and six Agniveers, who are soldiers in the first batch of the new armed forces recruitment scheme. The colourful tableaux, which are an integral part of the parade, also witnessed a life statue of a decorated woman soldier in ceremonial uniform in a saluting position. The tableaux paid tribute to all the gallant women soldiers working for the nation.

🔴 Around 45,000 people attended the parade at Kartavya Path and amongst the invites were milk and vegetable vendors, street vendors, small grocery shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, shramyogis of Central Vista with their families and maintenance workers on Kartavya Path. The celebration reflected the Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) vision of PM Modi.

🔴 The parade began with a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces. The Egyptian contingent included 144 soldiers representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces and it was led by Col Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy.

🔴 Breaking from tradition, in order to get rid of colonial vestiges, an indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) offered the 21-gun salute to President Droupadi Murmu. Earlier, vintage 25-pounder guns were used before it was changed to reflect upon the “aatmanirbharta” in defence. According to officials, the military assets which were displayed during the parade included made-in-India equipment. The main battle tank Arjun, the Nag Missile System (NAMIS) and the K-9 Vajra were also showcased.

🔴 A total of 23 tableaux, 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries depicted India’s cultural heritage, economic progress, and national security.

🔴 The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased one tableau and an equipment. DRDO’s theme was “Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising Threats”. Indigenously-developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), a modular 8X8 wheeled combat platform, carried on a 70-ton trailer was displayed by the DRDO, news agency PTI reported.

🔴 The parade also saw cultural performances presented by 479 artistes chosen through the nationwide “Vande Bharatam” dance competition. This is the second time that the dancers have been selected through a nationwide competition.

🔴 Three Param Vir Chakra awardees and three Ashok Chakara awardees took part in the parade, and a “veterans’ tableau” was put forth with its theme as “Towards India’s Amrit Kaal with a Resolve of Veterans’ Commitment”.

🔴 The parade also witnessed the Indian Air Force showcasing its vintage and modern aircraft comprising the Rafale jets, Sukhois, Apaches and Jaguars in the much-anticipated fly-past. Though the cloudy skies played spoilsport for spectators on the ground at the Kartavya Path, videos supplied by the IAF of the jets in action show how the aircraft created these formations mid-flight.