Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu to address nation at 7 pm

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation Wednesday on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. Her address will be broadcast from 7 pm on All India Radio (AIR), and telecast on all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by English. It will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. This will mark President Murmu’s maiden Republic Day speech.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, India’s chief guest for Republic Day, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Wednesday. President Murmu will also host a state banquet in his honour this evening. Earlier in the day, El-Sisi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held wide-ranging talks focusing on ways to enhance bilateral ties in a range of areas, including agriculture, digital domain, culture, and trade. El-Sisi is the first Egyptian president to be invited as the chief guest for the event.

The Delhi Police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the Republic Day parade and functions at Red Fort, Vijay Chowk, India Gate, and other VIP areas. According to senior police officers, more than 60,000 people are expected to attend the parade which will start from Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am Thursday and proceed towards the Red Fort ground area. At India Gate, the celebrations will start at 9.30 am. The police have installed 150 CCTV cameras in the New Delhi district and a few of them have facial recognition systems for layered security. Anti-terror measures, spotters, and NSG teams have been deployed in the area.