Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu to address nation at 7 pm

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Live now

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 25, 2023 14:02 IST
President Droupadi Murmu republic dayPresident Droupadi Murmu. (PTI Photo)

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation Wednesday on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. Her address will be broadcast from 7 pm on All India Radio (AIR), and telecast on all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by English. It will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. This will mark President Murmu’s maiden Republic Day speech.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, India’s chief guest for Republic Day, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Wednesday. President Murmu will also host a state banquet in his honour this evening. Earlier in the day, El-Sisi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held wide-ranging talks focusing on ways to enhance bilateral ties in a range of areas, including agriculture, digital domain, culture, and trade. El-Sisi is the first Egyptian president to be invited as the chief guest for the event.

The Delhi Police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the Republic Day parade and functions at Red Fort, Vijay Chowk, India Gate, and other VIP areas. According to senior police officers, more than 60,000 people are expected to attend the parade which will start from Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am Thursday and proceed towards the Red Fort ground area. At India Gate, the celebrations will start at 9.30 am. The police have installed 150 CCTV cameras in the New Delhi district and a few of them have facial recognition systems for layered security. Anti-terror measures, spotters, and NSG teams have been deployed in the area.

Live Blog

13:53 (IST)25 Jan 2023
Republic Day: Police medals for 901 personnel, 140 for gallantry

As many as 901 service medals, including 140 for gallantry, were announced by the Centre Wednesday for personnel of various central and state police forces on the eve of Republic Day. Among the 140 gallantry awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 from Jammu and Kashmir region are being awarded for their gallant action.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) published a list containing names of personnel who have been decorated with the Police Medal for gallantry, the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and the Police Medal for meritorious service. “Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

13:35 (IST)25 Jan 2023
Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police issue advisory on traffic

The Delhi Police said there would be no traffic movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from Wednesday 6 pm until the parade concludes on Thursday. The movement will also be restricted on Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road until Thursday. Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will also be prohibited on Thursday.

Commuters have been advised to take the Madarsa Road, Lodhi Road T-point, Mandir Marg, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan Vande Matram Marg, and Shankar Road as alternate routes. People going to the New Delhi Railway Station will have to take Panchukian Road, CP Outer Circle and Minto Road.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Republic Day celebrations, Republic Day chief guest. indian express Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-SiSi arrives at the Palam Air Force station in New Delhi on January 24. (Express photo: Anil Sharma)

El-Sisi in New Delhi for Republic Day: Significance of his visit, and India’s ties with Egypt

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisithe chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations this year, landed in India on Tuesday (January 24). This is the first time that an Egyptian President has been invited as chief guest for the event.

What is El-Sisi’s schedule in India?

Sisi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 25, and President Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet in his honour the same evening.

Sisi will have a meeting and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on President Sisi. The visiting dignitary will interact with the Indian business community at an event on the same day, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Republic Day 2023 to feature 23 tableaux from Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, more: How are they selected?

The Minister of Defence on January 22 announced that 17 states and union territories, such as West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Jammu & Kashmir, will display their tableaux at Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

In a statement, the ministry mentioned that apart from the states and union territories, six of the ministries and departments will also display their tableaux.

“Twenty-three tableaux — 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments — will be displayed, and will depict the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security,” the Defence Ministry said.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 13:31 IST
