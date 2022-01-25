Republic Day 2022 Live: India celebrates 73rd R-Day

Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, January 26. Amid the ongoing Covid wave, the government has decided to “significantly” curtail the number of people who will physically attend the Republic Day celebrations this year. And, like last time, this year, too, there will be no foreign dignitary as the chief guest.

As many as 21 tableaux – the floats of 12 states and nine ministries or government departments – will be part of the Republic Day parade. A set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police state that those attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Visitors must carry proof of vaccination. Moreover, the attendees must adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Republic Day celebrations began on January 23, with the central government marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Bose at the India Gate in the national capital. A special programme will be held on Wednesday (January 26) evening, during which PM Modi will honour the winners of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Apda Prabandhan Puruskar, which was instituted in 2018, for contribution to the fields of disaster risk management.