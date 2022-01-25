scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Republic Day 2022 Live: India celebrates 73rd R-Day

Republic Day 2022 January 26 Live: Amid the ongoing Covid wave, the government has decided to significantly curtail the number of people who will physically attend the Republic Day celebrations this year.

Updated: January 25, 2022 3:58:42 pm
Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal at Rajpath in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, January 26. Amid the ongoing Covid wave, the government has decided to “significantly” curtail the number of people who will physically attend the Republic Day celebrations this year. And, like last time, this year, too, there will be no foreign dignitary as the chief guest.

As many as 21 tableaux – the floats of 12 states and nine ministries or government departments – will be part of the Republic Day parade. A set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police state that those attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Visitors must carry proof of vaccination. Moreover, the attendees must adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Republic Day celebrations began on January 23, with the central government marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Bose at the India Gate in the national capital. A special programme will be held on Wednesday (January 26) evening, during which PM Modi will honour the winners of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Apda Prabandhan Puruskar, which was instituted in 2018, for contribution to the fields of disaster risk management.

Live Blog

Republic Day 2022 Live: India celebrates 73rd R-Day; Amid the ongoing Covid wave, the government has decided to significantly curtail the number of people who will physically attend the Republic Day celebrations this year; Follow this space for more updates.

15:58 (IST)25 Jan 2022
Fly-past of 75 aircraft, display of 10 scrolls to happen for first time at RDay parade: MoD

A grand fly-past of 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a competitive process, display of 10 scrolls each of 75 metres length and installation of 10 large LED screens will be happening for the first time at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Republic Day parade (RDP)-2022 is happening in the 75th year of Indian independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country, the MoD's statement on Tuesday noted.

"The grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade, the fly-past, will for the first time witness 75 aircraft of the IAF displaying a number of formations, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'," it mentioned.

For the first time, the IAF has coordinated with Doordarshan to show cockpit videos during the flypast, it noted. (PTI)

15:57 (IST)25 Jan 2022
Police service medals for 18 ITBP personnel on Republic Day

Eighteen personnel of the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been decorated with various police service medals including gallantry decorations on the eve of Republic Day.

A notification issued by the Union home ministry on Tuesday stated that three personnel have been awarded the police medal for gallantry (PMG), three with the president's police medal for distinguished service and 12 with the police medal for meritorious service.

The PMG has been given to the team of Assistant Commandant Ashok Kumar, Inspectors Suresh Lal and Neela Singh for neutralising two wanted Maoists during a fierce encounter in the left wing extremism-affected area of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district in February, 2018. A huge assortment of arms and ammunition was also recovered after the operation.

Among the distinguished service medal awardees is deputy inspector general (DIG) Ajay Pal Singh who joined the mountain-warfare trained force as an officer in 1990. (PTI)

Delhi coronavirus cases Today Live Update, Weekend Lockdown Delhi Live Contingent seen at the full dress rehearsals for the Republic Day 2022 parade while following Covid-19 protocols, on Sunday, January 23, 2022. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Republic Day celebrations began on January 23, with the central government marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Bose at the India Gate in the national capital.

A special programme will be held on Wednesday (January 26) evening, during which PM Modi will honour the winners of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Apda Prabandhan Puruskar, which was instituted in 2018, for contribution to the fields of disaster risk management.

Republic Day 2022 celebrations: All you need to know

New initiatives for January 26

Governors and Lieutenant Governors have been asked to invite a more diverse set of guests for their At Home functions, apart from the usual protocol-based invitees. This could include achievers in different fields; those who made exemplary contributions to society, including during the time of Covid; eco-warriors; sanitation workers; next of kin of soldiers; Olympic participants; exceptional educators; frontline health workers; children bravery awardees; and women sarpanches, etc

