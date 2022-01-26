Here’s how states celebrated Republic Day 2022

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day Wednesday. Given that Republic Day this year falls in the 75th year of India’s Independence, the government said it would hold week-long celebrations, beginning on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminating on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day. The ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

On Wednesday, India displayed its military might and cultural diversity at the annual parade at Rajpath. Apart from cultural performances by more than 480 dancers from across the country, and as many as 21 tableaux, the parade also featured a grand 75 aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force.

Ahead of the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the armed forces personnel killed in action at the National War Memorial.

How states celebrated Republic Day 2022:

Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled the national flag at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday to mark India’s 73rd Republic Day. Greeting the people on the occasion, he said, “The Indian Constitution is the largest written Constitution in the world. This Constitution, composed by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, encapsulates the hopes and aspirations of every Indian.”

विश्व में भारत का संविधान सबसे बड़ा लिखित संविधान है। बाबा साहब भीमराव अम्बेडकर जी द्वारा रचित ये संविधान हर भारतीय की उम्मीदों और आकांक्षाओं को समेटे है। महान भारतीय गणराज्य के 73वें गणतंत्र दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। 🇮🇳 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 26, 2022

Security has been beefed up in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The Delhi Police has made multi-layer security arrangements, including installation of a facial recognition software and deploying 27,000 personnel across the city, to prevent any terror-related incident.

Maharashtra

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers and officers led Republic Day celebrations in Maharashtra with a ceremony at Shivaji Park. Besides the local police, additional personnel were deployed at the venue and across the city to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident. Personnel from the State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog squad were deployed at Shivaji Park.

Uttar Pradesh

In a short ceremony to mark the 73nd Republic Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the public and spoke about the importance of the Indian Constitution. “Our Republic is an integrated expression of our lofty democratic values and unwavering allegiance to the Constitution of India and our unity in diversity. Let us resolve to build ‘Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat-Self-reliant India’,” he said.

Lucknow | Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath unfurls the national flag at his residence on Republic Day pic.twitter.com/0CI4yCVCvS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 26, 2022

Karnataka

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot extended his greetings to the people of the state on Wednesday. He dedicated the celebrations to the “undying human spirit to triumph in the face of adversity.”

Former #Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hoists the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day in #Bengaluru More updates here. https://t.co/s5nCi5jCs6 pic.twitter.com/cLkZeYbECi — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s tableau was showcased during the main parade at Rajpath. It is the 13th time in a row that Karnataka’s tableau has been selected. Additionally, it was the only South Indian state whose tableau was showcases this year. According to the Karnataka government, the music and lyrics of the tableau was composed by Praveen D Rao.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa also unfurled the national flag in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu

At 8 am on Wednesday morning, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag at Marina Beach in Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The parade lasted about 28 minutes due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. After a march past by the contingents of the armed forces, police and paramilitary forces, the Tamil Nadu government showcased its Republic Day tableau, which was rejected by the Centre. The tableau depicted a statue of Queen Velu Nachiyar riding a horse with a sword in hand and women soldiers.

Let us reaffirm to uphold the secular ethos of the constitution on this #RepublicDay and be proud of the great achievements to uplift the people of our nation in all spheres. pic.twitter.com/DOer4QKFgW — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 26, 2022

West Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unfurled the national flag at Red Road in Kolkata in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, Banerjee said the Narendra Modi government, with the promise of installing a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate, cannot absolve itself of the injustice done to her state by rejecting its Republic Day tableau on the legendary freedom fighter.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unfurls the national flag on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others also present at the parade at Red Road, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/WPpcob1URw — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Chandigarh

Chandigarh UT adviser Dharam Pal unfurled the national flag during a Republic Day function at Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday greeted the people on Republic Day. “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Republic Day. My homage to the great men and freedom fighters of India, who sacrificed their lives for the country. Tributes to the Jawans and officers of Jammu & Kashmir Police, Army and other Central Security Forces, who continue to make supreme sacrifice for unity & integrity of the motherland,” he tweeted.

Speaking at a ceremony, Sinha said, “After the historic changes in August 2019 & subsequent transformative reforms, Jammu and Kashmir is poised to become the latest success story among Indian states and a model of Socio-Economic development for the country. Central government under the strong and able leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took the bold and decisive step of breaking the shackles erected in the path of development of J&K.”

Tributes to the Jawans and officers of Jammu & Kashmir Police, Army and other Central Security Forces, who continue to make supreme sacrifice for unity & integrity of the motherland. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 26, 2022

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Republic Day was celebrated amid tight security arrangements. Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the Tricolour at Sawai Man Singh stadium. The celebrations were held at all district headquarters of the state with the compliance of Covid-related guidelines like social distancing and wearing face masks.

“Hearty congratulations to the country, the people of the state and the brave soldiers posted on the border on the 73rd RepublicDay. On this occasion, I call upon all of you to take a pledge to participate in the overall development of the country and the state along with safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation,” Mishra said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present during the ceremony and speaking to reporters, he said, “Republic Day gives an opportunity to take a resolution that in the coming times, we should strengthen our constitution further. Today, whether it is a constitution, whether it is a democracy, such an environment has been created for it that I do not know what will happen in the coming time,” reported PTI.