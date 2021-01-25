Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation at 7 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day. This will be broadcast at 7 pm on All India Radio and Doordarshan TV channels across India. The speech will be telecast on all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, and later in regional languages on respective regional channels. The All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions of the President’s address 9.30 pm onwards.
With Covid-19 protocols in place and the protesting farmers’ tractor march scheduled in the national capital, Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi will certainly wear a different look this year. While gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men will be missing, the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000 from around 1.25 lakh last year. The parade of children who receive bravery awards will also be missing. Keeping in mind social distancing, the size of marching contingents has been reduced from 144 to 96. Also, all members of the tableaux contingents from various states, ministries and government departments have undergone Covid testing.
A total of 32 tableaux — 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from the defence arm — will be seen going down Rajpath this year. Among these, the tableaux of Ladakh –– the Union Territory that was created in 2019 after bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir –– will be included for the first time. Meanwhile, a multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place at all the venues across Jammu and Kashmir to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations, the officials said on Monday.
Delhi Police has granted the farmers, protesting against the three contentious farm laws, permission to carry out a tractor parade on January 26 inside Delhi, but with modifications in their planned route and on the condition that they will start only after the completion of the official parade on Rajpath. As per the agreement, the farmers will enter Delhi from all the three borders where thousands of them have been camping for the past two months, but stay in the adjoining areas and not venture towards Central Delhi.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Republic Day parade on January 26. “There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade and tableaux along with respective routes,” the advisory stated.
The Republic Day parade will begin at 9:50 am Tuesday from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the National Stadium, while tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and move towards Red Fort ground. The wreath-laying function will be held at National War Memorial at 9 am. Full advisory here
Anticipating heavy farmer movement towards Delhi for tomorrow’s tractor march, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and several of his ministers were forced to change their venues for the flag hoisting ceremony on Republic Day. Khattar will now unfurl the flag in Pachkula and not Panipat as previously planned.
The state government is avoiding sending ministers to sensitive districts including Sonipat, Hisar, Palwal, Fatehabad, Rohtak, Kaithal, Jind, Charkhi Dadri and Sirsa which saw massive farmer mobilisation for the protest rally in Delhi. However, no official reason was given for changing the venue. Read full story here
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day. This will be broadcast at 7 pm on All India Radio and Doordarshan TV channels across India. The speech will be telecast on all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, and later in regional languages on respective regional channels. The All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions of the President’s address 9.30 pm onwards.
Two officers of Gujarat Police will be awarded the President’s Police Medal (PPM), while 19 other officers will be awarded Police Medals (PM) on the occasion of Republic Day. Police inspector BN Shah with the Motor Transport Department and police inspector KJ Chandana of the Wireless Department — both posted at the Ahmedabad police commissionerate — will be awarded the PPM for their distinguished service for the year 2021. Nineteen other officers, including IPS officers Archana Shivhare, Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau in Gandhinagar, and JR Mothaliya, IG Border Range in Kutch, will be awarded the PM for their meritorious service.