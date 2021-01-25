Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation at 7 pm

Policeman stationed at at Rajpath on the eve of Republic Day celebrations.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day. This will be broadcast at 7 pm on All India Radio and Doordarshan TV channels across India. The speech will be telecast on all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, and later in regional languages on respective regional channels. The All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions of the President’s address 9.30 pm onwards.

With Covid-19 protocols in place and the protesting farmers’ tractor march scheduled in the national capital, Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi will certainly wear a different look this year. While gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men will be missing, the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000 from around 1.25 lakh last year. The parade of children who receive bravery awards will also be missing. Keeping in mind social distancing, the size of marching contingents has been reduced from 144 to 96. Also, all members of the tableaux contingents from various states, ministries and government departments have undergone Covid testing.

A total of 32 tableaux — 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from the defence arm — will be seen going down Rajpath this year. Among these, the tableaux of Ladakh –– the Union Territory that was created in 2019 after bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir –– will be included for the first time. Meanwhile, a multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place at all the venues across Jammu and Kashmir to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations, the officials said on Monday.

Delhi Police has granted the farmers, protesting against the three contentious farm laws, permission to carry out a tractor parade on January 26 inside Delhi, but with modifications in their planned route and on the condition that they will start only after the completion of the official parade on Rajpath. As per the agreement, the farmers will enter Delhi from all the three borders where thousands of them have been camping for the past two months, but stay in the adjoining areas and not venture towards Central Delhi.