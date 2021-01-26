Republic Day 2021: Here’s how states celebrated 72nd R-Day this year

Women Police take part during Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The annual Republic Day celebrations began today in the national capital under the shadow of Covid-19 and farmers protests. The protesting farmers who are seeking repeal of the contentious farm bills passed last year breached the Delhi borders and entered the capital.

The National Flag was unfurled at Rajpath in the presence of President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The Republic Day parade saw a total of 32 tableaux — 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from the defence arm — at Rajpath.

Here is how other states celebrated the day:

Gujarat

The 72nd Republic Day celebrations were seen across Gujarat with Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurling the national flag in the presence of CM Vijay Rupani at a college ground in Dahod city in the morning.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted the people and saluted the protesting farmers, the corona warriors and the soldiers of the country. He said India salutes the “true servers” of Indian who stay firm during difficult times.

In a video message, Kejriwal honoured the covid warriors and soldiers.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He said, “We saw doctors and nurses serving people putting their own lives at risk, we saw sanitation workers maintaining cleanliness, brave soldiers safeguarding the country and we saw the commitment and struggle of our annadatas serving the people of this great Republic amid the biggest pandemic in the history of human race.”

Tamil Nadu

The Republic Day celebrations in Chennai included Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurling the Indian Flag and Chief Minister K Palaniswami giving away medals for gallantry and communal harmony to various recipients.

In addition, colourful cultural programmes representing India’s diversity were performed at the event along with a few floats taken out to mark the day.

Ladakh

In minus 25 degree Celsius, the men and women of Indo-Tibet Border Police celebrated the Republic Day by marching on a frozen water body with an Indian Flag.

ITBP personnel celebrating Republic Day in Ladakh this morning. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Oqz6r35K1U — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 26, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jammu & Kashmir

An artist performs during Republic Day parade in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) An artist performs during Republic Day parade in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Valley celebrated the Republic Day on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Kashmir amid tight security. The event, presided by Lieutenant Governor’s advisor Baseer Khan, saw a brief cultural program.

After Khan was awarded the Guard of Honour, the contingents paraded in chilly weather conditions.

Several other functions were held at other district headquarters and tehsils of the valley, according to officials.

Uttar Pradesh

In a short ceremony to mark the 72nd Republic Day, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the public and spoke about the importance of the Indian constitution.

“Republic Day inspires us to remain devoted to the Constitution. The country becomes great only by its dedication to the national religion,” Adityanath said in a tweet.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Wala attended the ceremony at the Manik Shah Parade ground in Bengaluru as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Arunachal Pradesh

As part of a low-key Republic Day celebrations, the National Tricolour was unfurled at the Indira Gandhi Park. A ceremonial march past by various contingents of security forces along with announcements of state awards by the Chief Secretary were a part of the Republic Day celebrations in the state.

Due to the pandemic, small numbers of people were invited to attend the celebratory event while maintaining all COVID-19 protocols.

Punjab and Haryana

Police and home guard contingents took part in parades held in district headquarters in the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh congratulated the contingents which carried out the march in Patiala

My speech from today’s State level #RepublicDay function at Patiala. https://t.co/cbNbEsUGK1 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 26, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

During the speech, Singh also said it was the strength of the people of Punjab and the discipline that the State was able to curb the coronavirus.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court building in Chandigarh was lit up on the eve of Republic Day. In Ludhiana, a contingent parade took place at Guru Nanak Dev stadium.

Puducherry

To celebrate the Republic Day in the Union Territory Tuesday, a march past by contingents of police, Home Guards, Fire Service personnel and ex-servicemen was carried out at the Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium in the Uppalam neighbourhood.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pudducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi unfurled the Indian Flag and presented awards and medals at a brief function.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoisted the national flag at the Legislative Assembly.