Republic Day 2020: J-K’s ‘Back to Village’, Goa’s ‘save the frog’ tableaux add colour to celebrations

Goa’s ‘save the frog’ campaign, UNESCO world heritage sites in Jaipur and Gujarat, and 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev were among the 22 tableaux that rolled down the Rajpath road as part of the 71st Republic Day parade on Sunday. Out of the 56 proposals for the parade, the Ministry of Defence shortlisted 22 tableaux — six by central ministries and departments and 16 by states and Union Territories.

Jammu and Kashmir, which participated in the parade for the first time as a Union Territory, had the “Back to Village” theme for its tableau. The cultural heritage of the region was depicted in the tableau with a shawl weaver in the front, while the flora and fauna in the middle depicted the Dogra and Kashmiri folk culture.

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019 was the theme of Punjab’s tableau in the parade. The tableau carried messaged like ‘Kirat Karo’, ‘Naam Japo’ and ‘Vand Chhako’, which form the cornerstone of the Sikhism.

Jaipur, which was accorded the UNESCO World Heritage tag in 2019, depicted Rajasthan’s vibrant culture and architectural grandeur. Goa, meanwhile, showcased the theme of ‘seashore’, while Odisha had the renowned Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraja, worshipped as both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Gujarat showcased Rani Ki Vav’ or Queen’s Stepwell built by Rani Udayamati in Patan as a memorial to her husband King Bhimdev I in the 11th century. The tableau was complemented with folk culture and dances performed by artists. In the front, the tableau displayed a statue of a village woman wearing Patola saree of Patan.

Other states which took part in the grand parade were Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. The Defence Ministry had rejected the proposals of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Bihar.

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who was the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

