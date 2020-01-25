Republic Day 2020 LIVE updates: President Kovind to address nation at 7 pm

Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: The president’s address will broadcast on the national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. (File photo) Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: The president’s address will broadcast on the national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. (File photo)

Republic Day 2020: In line with the tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday will address the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day. The address will begin at 7 pm.

His address will be broadcast on the national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. “Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks,” a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President’s address to the nation takes place just a day before the Republic Day celebrations where the President will take the salute of the military and cultural parade at the Rajpath.