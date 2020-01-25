Follow Us:
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Republic Day 2020 LIVE updates: President Kovind to address nation at 7 pm

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2020 5:01:48 pm
Republic Day 2020: In line with the tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday will address the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day. The address will begin at 7 pm.

His address will be broadcast on the national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. “Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks,” a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Republic Day 2020: Here’s the full agenda for January 26

The President’s address to the nation takes place just a day before the Republic Day celebrations where the President will take the salute of the military and cultural parade at the Rajpath.

    Welcome to our LIVE blog of Republic Day 2020. In line with the tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day. The address will begin at 7 pm today. His address will be broadcast on the national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. Follow this space for the latest updates.

    President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Source: PIB India)

    Coming Sunday, India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day. The occasion marks the day when India’s Constitution came into effect, and the country became a republic.

    Breaking decades-old tradition, the Republic Day proceedings this year will not begin from India Gate, where the Prime Minister commemorates soldiers who have died in battle for India but instead will begin from the National War Memorial, where Prime Minister Modi will lay a wreath.

    Ahead of the celebrations, chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, arrived in India Friday and was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi.

