Republic Day 2020: Chief Guest, Parade Timing and How to watch Live Streaming of Flag Hosting

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, 2020. It is on this day that the Constitution of India came into effect.

One of the spectacles on this day is the Republic Day parade, held in the national capital. It will begin from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade. This will be the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.

Breaking decades-old tradition, the R-Day proceedings this year will not begin from India Gate, where the Prime Minister commemorates soldiers who have died in battle for India but instead will begin from the National War Memorial, where PM Modi will lay a wreath.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General M M Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Force chief Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik and Defence Secretary Ajay Garg will also be present at the ceremony.

How to watch the Republic Day Parade 2020

The Republic Day parade, with commentary, will be broadcast live on Doordarshan. PM Modi will lay a floral wreath at the National War Memorial and President Ram Nath Kovind will hoist the flag at 7.00 am after which the Republic Day parade will kick off from Rajpath at 9.50 am.

The program can also be streamed online on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel.

