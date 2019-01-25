Republic Day eve speech: 17th Lok Sabha polls a ‘once-in-a-century moment’, says President Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind on Friday urged all citizens to cast their votes during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying “this is not just a once-in-a-generation moment – it is a once-in-a-century moment.” Kovind, who was addressing the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day, said the decisions and actions of today will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century. “An election represents the diverse and yet singular urges of the people of India. This makes the very act of voting a sacred act. Please perform this act. Who the voter chooses to vote for is up to him or her, I would only request all eligible voters to vote,” the President said.
“An election is not just a political exercise. An election is a collective call to wisdom and a collective call to action. It represents renewal and a recommitment to the goals and hopes of a shared and egalitarian society,” Kovind added. Ahead of the celebrations, chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosac arrived in India and was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
"Our Republic’s vision is of reaching democratic goals by democratic means, pluralistic goals by pluralistic means, enlightened goals by enlightened means, compassionate goals by compassionate means – and constitutional goals by constitutional means," Kovind said.
Everyone must be prepared for conversations: President Kovind
"It is important to create avenues for such conversations, even if they are inconvenient. In a society experiencing rapid change, we must be prepared for such conversations," the President said.
President Kovind speaks on 10% quota for poor
Speaking on the 10% quota for the poor under the general category, the President said, "The recent constitutional amendment to provide special facilities for talented children from poorer families is another step to an India of our dreams – and of Gandhiji’s dreams."
Our voyage far from complete: President Kovind
President Kovind on diversity, democracy and development
Stating that India’s pluralism is its greatest strength and its greatest example to the world, President Kovind said, "The 'Indian model' rests on a tripod of diversity, democracy and development. We cannot choose one above the other; we must have all three and we will have all three."
'Once-in-a-century moment': President Kovind on Lok Sabha polls
Highlighting the importance of this year's polls, the President said, "Our country is at a key juncture. Decisions and actions of today will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century. As such, this is not just a once-in-a-generation moment – it is a once-in-a-century moment."
President Kovind urges citizens to vote during elections
"The ideas and idealism of our democracy will come into full force (during elections). Once again voters will deliver their verdict and write their destiny. This year’s election will be the first when voters born in the 21st century will contribute to electing a new Lok Sabha," President Kovind said. He added, "An election is not just a political exercise. An election is a collective call to wisdom and a collective call to action. It represents renewal and a recommitment to the goals and hopes of a shared and egalitarian society. An election represents the diverse and yet singular urges of the people of India. This makes the very act of voting a sacred act. Please perform this act. Who the voter chooses to vote for is up to him or her, I would only request all eligible voters to vote."
President Kovind on Lok Sabha elections
'70th anniversary of Constitution this year'
"On November 26, we will mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution. This enlightened and far-reaching document laid the foundations of our Republic. It was the work of men and women of principle and patriotism – the members of the Constituent Assembly," the President said.
President Kovind speaks on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
Republic Day an occasion to celebrate India: President Kovind
Addressing the nation in English, President Kovind said, "Republic Day is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to liberty, fraternity and equality across our society and among all our citizens. And above all, this is an occasion to celebrate India and the spirit of being Indian."
This year's elections special: President Kovind
"This year, the citizens of India will get a chance to fulfil an important responsibility. All of us have to use our voting rights in the upcoming general elections for the 17th Lok Sabha. This election will be special as the 21st century-born voters will cast the ballot for the first time," the President said.
Lok Sabha polls 'once-in-a-century moment': Kovind
Speaking on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kovind said, "Elections to 17th Lok Sabha is a 'once-in-a-century moment'." Urging people to cast their votes, he said, "Decisions and actions of today will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century."
World must understand, implement Gandhi's teachings: Ram Nath Kovind
"Gandhi's 150th anniversary is not only important for India but also an opportunity for the entire world to understand, adopt and implement his principles," Kovind said.
President Kovind speaks on equality, brotherhood
"Republic Day is an opportunity for all citizens of the country to remember independence, equality and brotherhood," he said.
This year is particularly important to us: President Kovind
Extending his wishes to the citizens, the President said, "This year is particularly very important for us. On October 2, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi."
President begins addressing nation
President Kovind to address nation on eve of Republic Day
Upholding the national traditions, President Ramnath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio and telecast on Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. Get all latest updates here.