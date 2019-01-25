Republic Day eve speech: 17th Lok Sabha polls a ‘once-in-a-century moment’, says President Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind on Friday urged all citizens to cast their votes during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying “this is not just a once-in-a-generation moment – it is a once-in-a-century moment.” Kovind, who was addressing the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day, said the decisions and actions of today will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century. “An election represents the diverse and yet singular urges of the people of India. This makes the very act of voting a sacred act. Please perform this act. Who the voter chooses to vote for is up to him or her, I would only request all eligible voters to vote,” the President said.

“An election is not just a political exercise. An election is a collective call to wisdom and a collective call to action. It represents renewal and a recommitment to the goals and hopes of a shared and egalitarian society,” Kovind added. Ahead of the celebrations, chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosac arrived in India and was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.