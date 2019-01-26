Republic Day 2019 parade, flag hoisting LIVE UPDATES: PM to lay floral wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Among the main attraction for this year’s Republic Day Parade is the all-woman marching contingent. The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. As many as 22 tableaus from various states and government departments will be showcased in the parade.

Republic Day 2019 Live Updates: As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day Saturday, New Delhi is gearing up for its annual pomp and parade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a floral wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti followed by the flag hoisting by President Ram Nath Kovind. South African President Cyril Ramaphosac is the Chief Guest for the event this year. He will be accompanying the President to the saluting dais. The Republic Day Parade will kick off at 9.50 am.

Republic Day 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Border Security Force “Daredevils” at Rajpath during the dress rehearsal for the 70th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

India celebrates 70th Republic Day 2019 today:

Delhi gears up for its annual pomp and parade as India prepares to celebrate its 70th Republic Day today. The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the citizens on the occasion of Republic Day. He will lay a floral wreath at the Amar Jyoti Jawan before the beginning of the parade.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosac is the Chief Guest for the event this year. He will be accompanying the President to the saluting dais. The Republic Day Parade will kick off at 9.50 am. The programme can also be streamed online on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel.

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day of India, Kovind said, “An election is not just a political exercise. An election is a collective call to wisdom and a collective call to action. It represents renewal and a recommitment to the goals and hopes of a shared and egalitarian society.

It represents the diverse and yet singular urges of the people and the Republic of India. This makes the very act of voting a sacred act. Please perform this act. Who the voter chooses to vote for is up to him or her, I would only request all eligible voters to go out and vote."

Last year, which was touted as a first, 10 Heads of State of ASEAN countries were invited as chief guests for the celebrations.

