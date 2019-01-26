Republic Day 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Celebrations underway as governors unfurl tricolour
Republic Day 2019 LIVE UPDATES: The governors will unfurl the national flag and review the parade on this occasion followed by a display of cultural programmes being held at the venue. A tight security blanket has been placed across India for smooth celebrations during the day.
Republic Day 2019 LIVE UPDATES: India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day where President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute of the military and cultural parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi. Elaborate preparations have been done across India to mark the day, with parades being held in every state. The Governors of various states will take the salute of the parade on the day.
The governors of respective states will unfurl the national flag and review the parade on this occasion followed by a display of cultural programmes being held at the venue. A tight security blanket has been placed across India for smooth celebrations during the day.
Live Blog
70th Republic Dy celebrations underway: Follow LIVE UPDATES Here
UP CM Adityanath wishes his state on ocassion of Republic Day
समस्त देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। गणतंत्र दिवस स्वाधीनता सेनानियों के त्याग एवं बलिदान का स्मरण कराता है। यह राष्ट्रीय पर्व हमें आत्मचिंतन करने तथा महान देशभक्तों के सपनों एवं लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति के लिए प्रतिबद्ध होने का अवसर प्रदान करता है।
In an exceptional gesture of friendship, the Govt of UAE has conveyed that 7 major public buildings in Abu Dhabi will be lit up with the Indian tricolour tonight. So keep your cameras ready at 7 pm. .@IndianDiplomacy#RepublicDay2019
Hello, Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE BLOG as we bring to you developments from across India on theoccasionn of the Republic Day 2019.
Delhi gears up for its annual pomp and parade as India prepares to celebrate its 70th Republic Day today. The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the citizens on the occasion of Republic Day. He will lay a floral wreath at the Amar Jyoti Jawan before the beginning of the parade.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosac is the Chief Guest for the event this year. He will be accompanying the President to the saluting dais. The Republic Day Parade will kick off at 9.50 am. The programme can also be streamed online on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel.
In his address to the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day of India, Kovind said, “An election is not just a political exercise. An election is a collective call to wisdom and a collective call to action. It represents renewal and a recommitment to the goals and hopes of a shared and egalitarian society.
UP CM Adityanath wishes his state on ocassion of Republic Day
Chhattisgarh CM unfurls flag in Raipur
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes part in #RepublicDay2019 celebrations in Raipur. This is Bhagel's first Republic Day celebration after taking over as the CM of Chhattisgarh.
Home Minister wishes the nation on Republic Day
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari unfurl the tricolour at their respective residences in Delhi. '
Republic Day celebrations in UAE
Puducherry CM unfurls tricolour at his residence
ESL Narasimhan hoists tricolour in Vijaywada
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan hoists tricolour on #RepublicDay2019 in Vijayawada.
Governor of Tamil Nadu unfurls national flag in the state
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag on #RepublicDay2019 . Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam also present.
Happy 70th Republic Day
Hello, Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE BLOG as we bring to you developments from across India on theoccasionn of the Republic Day 2019.