Republic Day 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Celebrations underway as governors unfurl tricolour

Republic Day 2019 LIVE UPDATES: India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day where President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute of the military and cultural parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi. Elaborate preparations have been done across India to mark the day, with parades being held in every state. The Governors of various states will take the salute of the parade on the day.

The governors of respective states will unfurl the national flag and review the parade on this occasion followed by a display of cultural programmes being held at the venue. A tight security blanket has been placed across India for smooth celebrations during the day.