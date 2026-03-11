Reports of ‘captive’ civilians spark fresh Naga-Kuki tensions in Manipur’s Ukhrul
While the Manipur police is yet to confirm details of the incident, the Tangkhul Naga Long alleged that “more than 20 Naga civilian passengers” of vehicles travelling on the Ukhrul-Imphal road were abducted and “taken hostage” at Shangkai village on Wednesday.
2 min readGuwahatiUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 10:47 PM IST
Shangkai is located around 5 km from Litan Sareikhong, which is the epicentre of violence, arson and sustained tensions between the local Tangkhul and Kuki communities over the past month. (Representational image/File)
Tensions have escalated again in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, where reportedly several civilians were “held captive” amid tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities in the area.
While the Manipur police is yet to confirm details of the incident, the Tangkhul Naga Long – the apex tribal body of the community – alleged that “more than 20 Naga civilian passengers” of vehicles travelling on the Ukhrul-Imphal road were abducted and “taken hostage” at Shangkai village on Wednesday.
Shangkai is located around 5 km from Litan Sareikhong, which is the epicentre of violence, arson and sustained tensions between the local Tangkhul and Kuki communities over the past month.
On Wednesday evening, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh issued an appeal for the safe and immediate release of the civilians.
“Deeply concerned by reports of civilians being held captive along the Ukhrul–Imphal road under Litan Police Station. I strongly urge those responsible to immediately release all civilians safely and unconditionally,” he said.
He stated that he has directed senior police and administrative officials to coordinate efforts to keep a vigil of the situation and secure the release of all the civilians.
“The government is closely monitoring the situation, and strict action will be taken against those involved in this unlawful and cowardly act. Senior officials have been directed to act urgently. I appeal to all CSOs and stakeholders to help restore calm and maintain peace,” he said in his statement.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More