Reports of ‘captive’ civilians spark fresh Naga-Kuki tensions in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Shangkai is located around 5 km from Litan Sareikhong, which is the epicentre of violence, arson and sustained tensions between the local Tangkhul and Kuki communities over the past month. (Representational image/File)

Tensions have escalated again in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, where reportedly several civilians were “held captive” amid tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities in the area.

While the Manipur police is yet to confirm details of the incident, the Tangkhul Naga Long – the apex tribal body of the community – alleged that “more than 20 Naga civilian passengers” of vehicles travelling on the Ukhrul-Imphal road were abducted and “taken hostage” at Shangkai village on Wednesday.

Shangkai is located around 5 km from Litan Sareikhong, which is the epicentre of violence, arson and sustained tensions between the local Tangkhul and Kuki communities over the past month.