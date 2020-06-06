Report to work once a week or face action: Maharashtra Govt tells its staffers

Department heads have also been asked to initiate disciplinary proceedings in all such cases (Representational Photo) Department heads have also been asked to initiate disciplinary proceedings in all such cases (Representational Photo)

As public and economic activity reopens in Maharashtra, the government on Friday asked its own staff to step up. The state finance department issued a notification ordering government employees to ensure that they remain present at their places of work at least once a week. The orders, to be applicable from June 8, further stated that employees failing to adhere to the norm will face disciplinary action and also stand to lose pay.

Signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manoj Saunik, the order stated that the stipulation was necessitated after it was noticed that several employees had not only skipped work without permission but also left for their native places.

According to Saunik, this behaviour has led to additional work burden being imposed on the staffers who attended office regularly.

Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier asked senior bureaucrats to ensure higher attendance at the state secretariat for streamlining workflow. He had also asked ministers to start attending their offices in Mantralaya.

The state government employs about 5 lakh staffers with 5,000-odd stationed at the Mantralaya itself. As per guidelines issued for the period of the lockdown, departments have been asked to stagger work hours of junior officials – below the rank of deputy secretary — on rotational basis. Those above this rank are required to come to office daily.

According to Saunik’s order, all heads of departments would maintain a roster of employees and ensure that everyone reports to work at least once a week. An exception has been made for those whose leaves are sanctioned and also those who go on leave for medical emergencies.

In a stern warning to those who are skipping work without valid reasons, the order further stated that absence on the day of work without permission will be treated as leave without pay. Department heads have also been asked to initiate disciplinary proceedings in all such cases.

