Report: India, China, Pakistan increased nuclear stockpile in past year

India, along with both its nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and China, has increased its nuclear stockpile in the past year, according to the latest report published by a think tank that tracks global armament. Both China and Pakistan have a larger stockpile of nuclear weapons compared to India, the report said.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Swedish think tank that researches international armament and conflict, has updated the number of nuclear warheads in its latest yearbook published on Monday. As per the latest data, the total number of nuclear warheads in the nine nuclear-armed countries has gone down from 13,865 in 2019 to 13,400 in 2020. However, most of this decline has been because of reduction by the US and Russia — which together still account for more than 90 per cent of the nuclear warheads in the world.

The nine nations that have nuclear weapons include the US, Russia, UK, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea. However, the report has not counted the North Korean numbers—between 30 and 40—in its count of global nuclear warheads, because, it said, the numbers for the country are “highly uncertain”.

While India had 130-140 nuclear warheads in 2019, it has 150 in 2020, according to the report. Pakistan had 150-160 last year, and now has 160. China had 290 such warheads in 2019, now is has 320.

SIPRI mentioned that China, India and Pakistan are also modernising their weapons. “China is in the middle of a significant modernisation of its nuclear arsenal.”

