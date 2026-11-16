Report: Increase in government health spending as out-of-pocket expenditure declines

Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She r... Read More
Even as the country’s economy has grown, people have been spending a smaller and smaller share of it on healthcare while government spending has remained below 2% of GDP, according to the recently released National Health Accounts Estimates for 2023-24.
The National Health Policy 2017 had set a target of raising government health spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2025. The data show that total expenditure on healthcare — that includes government spending, insurance payments and out-of-pocket payments — remained at 3.3% of GDP in 2023-24. This was lower than the 3.8% recorded during the pandemic year of 2021–22 (there was a change in the GDP base year for the calculations over the last two years for which the estimates are available).
Healthcare spending as a proportion of GDP has remained low even as the absolute amount spent per capita has gone up — meaning that healthcare spending has not kept pace with the growing economy. On average, Rs 6,801 was spent on healthcare per person in the year 2023-24, according to the report released on Sunday. This was up from Rs 6,373 and Rs 6,602 seen during the two previous years.
The government’s share of total healthcare spending has been rising, though it fell from its pandemic-era peak. It accounted for 43.5% of total expenditure in 2023-24, with 42.7% coming out of people’s pockets. In a positive trend, the proportion of government healthcare spending has been higher than out-of-pocket expenditure over the last three years. The proportion of out-of-pocket spending has reduced from 47.1% before the pandemic in 2019-20, while the proportion of government spending has risen from 41.4% in the same period.
There has been an increase in expenditure on insurance coverage over the years. Private health insurance accounted for just over 10.2% of total health expenditure, up from 7% in 2019-20, the report said. Social Security spending, through schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, accounted for 11% of total healthcare spending, rising from 9.3% in 2019-20. The report shows Indians spent about twice as much in private general hospitals as in public ones, with private providers accounting for 31.8% of current health expenditure.