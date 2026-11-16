Report: Increase in government health spending as out-of-pocket expenditure declines

Even as the country’s economy has grown, people have been spending a smaller and smaller share of it on healthcare while government spending has remained below 2% of GDP, according to the recently released National Health Accounts Estimates for 2023-24.

The National Health Policy 2017 had set a target of raising government health spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2025. The data show that total expenditure on healthcare — that includes government spending, insurance payments and out-of-pocket payments — remained at 3.3% of GDP in 2023-24. This was lower than the 3.8% recorded during the pandemic year of 2021–22 (there was a change in the GDP base year for the calculations over the last two years for which the estimates are available).