Report electoral malpractices on ECI app, will protect your identity: Chief Election Commissioner

CEC Om Prakash Rawat in Kolkata. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) CEC Om Prakash Rawat in Kolkata. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday appealed to people to report electoral malpractices on its new mobile app.

The Model Code of Conduct Violation Reporting App was made available for the first time in during the recently concluded Karnataka polls.

“If you download this application you will become the policemen for the electoral process,” said Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat in Kolkata. “Wherever you see any candidate any party or anybody doing any wrong, just make a video and push the button. This app help in identifying longitude and latitude of the place, from which it identifies constituency, it’s presiding officer’s number, DM and Chief Electoral officer’s contacts too. It is complaint with evidence… In Lok Sabha election too it will be done. We will take steps to ensure identity of the sender is kept confidential.”

Rawat said the Commission was aware of fake news and paid news on social media and that it has set up a social media team to monitor such activities to prevent data breach of electors.

When asked about regular complaints by parties on tampering of EVMs, he said, “Such allegations are baseless. There is no doubt on integrity of electoral system”. When asked to comment on SEC and it’s role in conducting recent elections, Rawat said, “Panchayat elections are conducted by SEC which is also a constitutional authority and two constitutional authorities do not comment on each other at all.

Rawat also revealed about 1,000 political parties have been delisted by the commission in last two years for being inactive.

