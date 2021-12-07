Repeated adjournments in RS as Opp protests MPs’ suspension

A short discussion on price rise, including the hike in petroleum prices, was scheduled by the Opposition but did not take place.

Disruptions continued in Rajya Sabha on Monday, with Opposition leaders protesting the suspension of 12 MPs. A short discussion on price rise, including the hike in petroleum prices, was scheduled by the Opposition but did not take place.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge, who was slated to initiate the discussion, demanded that the suspended MPs be allowed into the House for the debate. “They want to participate in the debate. In a democracy, we have been running the House for five days by keeping the 12 members outside. This is shameful,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Opposition for disrupting the House. “The government is often criticised for running away from debate. But we are not running away, we want to discuss. The Opposition has called for the debate and you are seeing this,” she said pointing to Opposition leaders protesting in the well of the House.

Union minister Piyush Goyal criticised the opposition and said the debate would show the “double standards” of the Congress.

“The Leader of Opposition on one hand claims that he wants the House to be brought in order. On the other hand he encourages all his colleagues to to be in the well, disrupt the working of the House. It is as if they are playing a game,” Goyal said.

“After the Central government has significantly reduced the levy on petroleum and diesel by almost Rs 10, it is the Congress governments that have not reduced the prices. This is the hypocrisy of the Congress that is being exposed by their behaviour. They know that they are in the dock.”

The Upper House saw similar scenes in the morning as well. The House was then adjourned to 2pm. However, within a few minutes the House was adjourned once again till 3pm. When the House assembled again at 4pm, the short duration discussion on price rise was suspended and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the House over the Nagaland firing incident. The statement was made amidst sloganeering by the Opposition and the House was adjourned for the day.