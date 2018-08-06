Repealing Art 35-A will be like ending relationship: J&K IAS officer Shah Faesal

Shah Faesal, who is in US on a fellowship, said the repealing of Article 35-A will end the accession. Shah Faesal, who is in US on a fellowship, said the repealing of Article 35-A will end the accession.

WITH the petition in the Supreme Court challenging Article 35-A generating a debate in the Valley, IAS officer Shah Faesal has compared Article 35-A to a “nikahnama”, and said repealing it will “end the relationship”.

Faesal, the 2010-batch topper from the Valley, is the first bureaucrat to join the debate that has united people across ideological and political lines in the state.

“I would compare Article 35A to a marriage-deed/nikahnama,” Faesal tweeted. “You repeal it and the relationship is over. Nothing will remain to be discussed afterwards.”

Faesal, who is in US on a fellowship, said the repealing of Article 35-A will end the accession. Replying to a comment, he tweeted, “Yes and those who say accession still stands forget that accession was just like a Roka, because the Constitution had not come into force that time. Can Roka still bind two people together even after the marriage document is annulled?”

Responding to a tweeple, Faesal, however, said the sovereignty and integrity of India can’t be challenged.

“Let’s not confuse the issue. Sovereignty and integrity of India can’t be challenged. Not at all. But the Constitution has kept some special provisions for J&K state. It’s a unique arrangement,” he said. “It isn’t a threat to India’s integrity at all.”

Former minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, reacting to Faesal’s tweet, equated repealing of Article 35-A to “marital rape”. “Repealing it will be like a marital rape. Converting a constitutional relationship into occupational,” Akhtar tweeted.

