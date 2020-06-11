Repeal of Article 370, enactment of CAA major achievements of Modi govt: Javadekar

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change cited repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and enactment of CAA as achievements of the NDA government. The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change cited repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and enactment of CAA as achievements of the NDA government.

UNION MINISTER Prakash Javadekar counted repeal of Article 370 and enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) among achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government while addressing a virtual rally of party workers and supporters of Saurashtra and central Gujarat on Thursday.

Addressing the party workers and supporters on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter, Javadekar said the Modi government had shown what a people’s government and good administration should look like.

“This is Modi government’s sixth year. Thanks to work done in the past five years, the number of seats of the BJP (in Lok Sabha) which were 282 went up to 303 in the 2019 with addition of NDA seats, it goes up to more than 350,” Javadekar said.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change cited repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and enactment of CAA as achievements of the NDA government.

“After retaining power, the government took many decisions within a year. The Article 370 was repealed and the Kashmir merged with India in the true sense of the term. Jammu-Kashmir is now a state (of India) like that of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan etc. Article 35(A) has also been abolished and you must have noticed that over the past two weeks, many terrorists have been killed and many others have been arraigned. Through that (operations), the Indian government has sent a message that mala fide intentions of Pakistan would never be allowed to materialise,” said Javadekar while addressing Gujarat Jan-Samvad virtual rally.

Javadekar said that enactment of CAA, which had sparked nation-wide protests, was also an achievement. “What are the provisions of CAA? It provides that those Hindus, Sikhs, Christina, Parsi etc who are facing religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the three Islamic nations, will be given Indian citizenship,” said the minister.

Javadekar also went on to add that the Modi government also found a solution to a Ram temple in Ayodhya, which, the minister said, was pending for years.

Addressing the virtual rally, BJP’s Gujarat unit president Jitu Vaghani questioned the Opposition as to what they had done amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic while insisting that the Modi-led Union government and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led state government had reached out to the poor. “Be it giving ration to people from time to time, crediting Rs 1,000 in bank accounts of people so that they wouldn’t have to beg to purchase vegetables or sending migrant workers to their states, the government was there,” said Vaghani.

The BJP president also alerted party workers about impending election to local bodies and bypolls to eight Assembly seats which have fallen vacant following resignations of Congress MLAs in the run up to the June-19 election to four seats of Rajya Sabha.

