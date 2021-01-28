Repeal farm laws at once: Maya, Akhilesh to Centre

A day after violence during the farmers’ protest in Delhi, former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Centre, demanding that it withdraw the farm laws that brought the protesters out on the streets in the first place.

“Whatever happened in the National Capital during the tractor rally of farmers on the occasion of Republic Day should not have happened. It is most unfortunate and the central government should also take this very seriously,” BSP chief Mayawati said in a statement.

Requesting the Narendra Modi government to repeal the agricultural laws being protested, Mayawati added, “At the same time, the BSP makes an appeal to the central government to take back all the three farm laws without any delay so that farmers finish their lone agitation and such incidents are not repeated.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of neglecting farmers. “The way the BJP government has constantly neglected farmers, disrespected them, and blamed them, it played a role, leading to the agitation of farmers.

Whatever situation that has developed, the BJP government is responsible for it,” he added. The former chief minister asked the BJP “own moral responsibility and take back the farm laws immediately”.

On Tuesday, the SP had organised tractor rallies in different parts of the state in solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi.