Repairs potholes left behind after removal of speed breakers, says Delhi HC

Removal of speed breakers from roads often leaves behind potholes and sharp objects hazardous to vehicle tyres, the Delhi High Court has noted and directed the AAP government and the local bodies to coordinate and ensure necessary repairs are carried out.

The directions by a bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and A.K Chawla came during the hearing of two PILs claiming existence of unauthorised speed breakers on Delhi roads and seeking their removal. The Delhi government was also directed to display on its Public Works Department’s (PWD) site the certificates approving the “authorised” speed breakers which number 589 according to the government portal.

The court asked the secretary, PWD, to file an affidavit indicating the action taken by the department to remove unauthorised speed breakers in the national capital and warned that contempt proceedings would be initiated in case of failure to file the details. With the directions, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on August 8.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has told the court that if members of the general public come across a speed breaker which is likely to be hazardous or dangerous, they can give its details on the Facebook or WhatsApp account of the Delhi Police. The police, in turn, will inform the PWD or the municipal corporation concerned which shall take action within two weeks of getting the information.

The PILs, filed by advocate Rajiv Singh and NGO, Guru Hanuman Society of India, have alleged that the city’s civic agencies have allowed construction of speed breakers without complying with the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress and the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre.

