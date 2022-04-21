Renowned physicist Ajay Sood appointed new PSA

Ajay Kumar Sood, a Padmashree awardee and honorary professor of Physics at the Indian Institute of Science, was on

Wednesday appointed Principal Scientific Adviser to the government.

Sood has been a member of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council. He will serve as PSA for a three-year term, taking over from renowned biologist K Vijay Raghavan.

Sood completed his masters degree in Physics from Punjab University, Chandigarh in 1972, and went on to do his PhD from IISc, Bengaluru. Between 1973 and 1988, he worked as a scientist at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, before going on to pursue post-doctoral research as a Max Planck Fellow at the Max Planck Institute fur FKF in Stuttgart, Germany. Sood has seven patents in his name, getting his first one in 2003 for “Carbon Nanotubes flow sensor and energy conversion device”.

Speaking to The Indian Express from Bengaluru, Sood said, “I have been involved in Indian science for 45 years… I have been closely related to the fundamental sciences, essentially, but I am sensitive to the need for the application of these sciences…”.

“There are three equally important pillars of science — the basic fundamental science, technology, and innovations. These three pillars have to be intricately woven, which is already being done in the country, but it needs to be given a further push… This is what we have been doing the past couple of years at the Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council to the PM.” he added.