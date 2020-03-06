Removed mafia’s links with Secretariat: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Trivendra Singh Rawat. Trivendra Singh Rawat.

A day after announcing Gairsain as the summer capital of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said he has removed “mafia-tantra” (nexus between the corrupt and criminal) from the Secretariat and that 75 per cent of promises in the BJP’s vision document of 2017 have been fulfilled in the last three years.

Rawat said the decision about Gairsain was taken after thorough deliberation and experts will be consulted to make a time-bound plan for infrastructure development in the area so that public work projects can be carried out smoothly.

Rawat will complete three years in office on March 18.

On the timing of the announcement, the CM said, “If you read the vision document 2017 of BJP, it is clearly written there. Lots of people don’t read vision documents because they find that the document is just a formality. When I was given the responsibility of the state (as CM), I sent that vision document to every department and asked them to work based on that document. It is clearly written in the document that we will seriously consider making Gairsain a summer capital. We have worked on that.”

Rawat said 75 per cent of the promises made in the document have been fulfilled.

“If you check the vision documents of all political parties in the last 20 years, you will find that this is the first time that 75 per cent has been achieved in only three years.”

The Chief Minister mentioned new initiatives at the Secretariat such as e-filing, e-office and e-cabinet.

“A mafia-tantra that had been active on the fourth floor (CM’s office), around the ministers, has been dismantled. I can confidently say that such elements have been chased out of the state.”

On the issue of protests by state government officials over quota in promotion, Rawat said the government will take a balanced decision on time.

On the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Rawat said the preparations will be complete by November, adding that the area has been expanded to 1,500 hectares.

