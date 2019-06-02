Removed from Cabinet: Tripura BJP misled top leadership, says minister Sudip Roy Barman

A day after being removed from the Cabinet, Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman said the state BJP unit “misled” the central leadership into believing that he was indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Roy Barman was stripped of his ministerial portfolios through a late night notification on Friday. The government did not officially cite any reason for the ouster, but BJP sources attributed it to his alleged acts of “sabotage”.

“I am in the dark. No one from the government officially conveyed the decision to me. Inducting or removing someone in the Cabinet is well within the CM’s prerogative, but nothing explains the sudden move. The central leadership appears to have been misled by the state leaders. If they believe I did something detrimental to the party’s interest, I should at least have been given a showcause notice,” Roy Barman told The Indian Express.

A five-time MLA representing Agartala constituency, Roy Barman, along with five Trinamool Congress MLAs, had switched over to the BJP in August 2017, months before the BJP stormed to power in the border state. Till 2016, Roy Barman was with the Congress.

On Saturday, Roy Barman claimed that no one from the Congress had reached out to him so far. “They have alleged that I indulged in anti-party activities. Then how did the BJP lead in the Agartala Assembly segment by a wide margin? I have immense faith in the party leadership and I believe justice will be rendered,” he said.