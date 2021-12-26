‘Madhuban mein Radhika’ song: Remove video or face action, MP minister warns Sunny Leone, makers

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at a recent music video featuring Sunny Leone, warning that action will be taken against the actress and makers of the song if they don’t pull it down from social media platforms.

Asking Leone to apologise, Mishra said the state government will take action against her and composer Saqib Toshi if the video is not removed from YouTube within three days. He also said an FIR will be registered against Leone.

“Some people who continuously hurt Hindu sentiments. There are temples for Radha in India, we pray for her. Saqib Toshi can make songs concerning his religion, but such songs offend us. I will take legal advice and action will be taken against them (Toshi and Leone) if the video is not taken down in three days,” he said.

Saregama Music on Wednesday released the music video for the number Madhuban mein Radhika naache, sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. As the song is on the subject of love between Lord Krishna and his consort Radha, some viewers, too, have slammed it for “hurting Hindu sentiments” due to the “sensual” dance moves shown in it. The song had originally been sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.

Recently, Mathura-based priests demanded a ban on the video, accusing the Bollywood actress of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an “obscene” dance on the iconic song.

“We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album,” said Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban. Unless she withdraws the scene and tenders a public apology, she should not be allowed to remain in India, he said.

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak too has taken exception to Sunny’s dance video, saying she has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a “derogatory manner”.