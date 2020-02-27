Remove songs glorifying violence, drugs from social media: Punjab to I&B, IT

The state’s Home Secretary has written to both central ministries to take steps and get inappropriate content removed from YouTube and other social media platforms. (Picture for representational purpose) The state’s Home Secretary has written to both central ministries to take steps and get inappropriate content removed from YouTube and other social media platforms. (Picture for representational purpose)

CONTINUING ITS crackdown on Punjabi singers and artistes promoting violence, liquor and drugs through songs and films, the Punjab government has now written to the Union Ministries of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) and Electronics and Information Technology to get such content removed from YouTube and other social media platforms.

Following a complaint filed by Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate H C Arora to the Punjab DGP and other officials concerned, the state’s Home Secretary has written to both central ministries to take steps and get inappropriate content removed from YouTube and other social media platforms.

Citing a judgment of the high court that directed DGPs of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh to ensure that no such songs are played even in live shows, the letter says, “…You are requested to take up the matter with all concerned to remove all songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence from YouTube and other social media platforms too in Punjab state as these songs are misleading the younger generation and have a huge impact on school children and college students. A complete ban on such songs is not possible without removing them from social media platforms…”

