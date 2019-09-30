Remission scheme: 600 prisoners to be freed on October 2

THE GOVERNMENT will release about 600 prisoners on October 2 under the scheme of special remission on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. These prisoners, however, would not include those charged with murder, rape and corruption, sources in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

A final list to this effect is being prepared by MHA in coordination with state governments, sources said. According to a ministry official, under the scheme, 1,424 prisoners have been released by states and Union territories in two phases — on October 2, 2018 and April 6, 2019. The third phase is due on October 2, the official said.

Prisoners who have been convicted in cases of murder, rape or corruption will not be released as part of the scheme announced last year for the year-long celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Women convicts aged 55 years and above and male convicts of 60 years or more, who have completed half of their sentence, and a few other categories of prisoners in jails across the country will be released under the amnesty scheme, the official said.