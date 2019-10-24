Remission plea for Punjab Police officers in prison: Punjab DGP writes to Centre, asks for process to be expedited after cop’s death

CITING THE recent death of one of the Punjab policemen whose cases were sent for special remission to the Centre by the state government, state Director General (DGP) of Police Dinkar Gupta has written to the Union Home Secretary requesting that the process be expedited for the “remaining 10 Punjab Police officers in prison for their fight against terrorism”.

Advertising

Earlier this month, the Union Home Ministry had released a statement saying, “The Government of India has accepted the request of the Government of Punjab for grant of special remission and release of five Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in state for offences committed during militancy period.”

Noting that “the matter regarding the concurrence of the central government to grant special remissions to the remaining 10 Punjab Police prisoners is under consideration of the central government”, the DGP wrote that an “inspector-rank officer whose special remission is under consideration of the Centre…has unfortunately expired in the early hours of October 20, 2019…The officer was suffering from advance Carcinoma Prostate with bony metastasis (Recurrent) stage IV carcinoma and was recently released on bail on medical grounds by the High Court.”

He further wrote: “Since most of the actions relate to the 1980s and early 1990s, the concerned police officers are quite old and suffering from various medical ailments…In view of the above, it is requested that the consideration for grant of concurrence of the central government for remaining 10 Punjab Police officers in prison for their fight against terrorism for no vested or malafide reasons may kindly be expedited.”

Advertising

After Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh took up the matter with the Centre in September, the MHA had sought duly verified and authenticated details of 15 Punjab Police officers from the nominal rolls maintained by the jail authorities. The information was sent the next day. On October 14, the MHA had conveyed the concurrence of the Centre to grant special remission to five of these Punjab Police prisoners under Article 161 of the Constitution.

Last month, the Centre had granted special remission to eight Sikh prisoners for their premature release and had commuted the death penalty of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment. The move was dedicated to the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.