Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering the heroes of ‘Operation Vijay’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the jawans on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the country’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. July 26 is celebrated as “Kargil Vijay Diwas” every year to mark the successful completion of “Operation Vijay” that ended the 3-month war along the Line of Control. Nearly 490 Indian army officers, soldiers and jawans were killed during the course of the battle.

Remembering some of the Kargil heroes

Captain Anuj Nayyar

Captain Anuj Nayyar was an Indian Army officer of the 17th Battalion, Jat Regiment, who laid down his life while battling at the Tiger Hill on 7th July 1999 during the Kargil War. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his exemplary valour during combat operations.

Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum

Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum of the 12th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, attained martyrdom on July 1st, 1999 while capturing Point 4812 during the Kargil War. He was honoured with Maha Vir Chakra for his chivalry in the combat operations.

Major Padmapani Acharya

Indian Army Major Padmapani Acharya of the 2nd Battalion, Rajputana Rifles, was killed by the enemy at Lone Hill on June 28, 1999, during the Kargil conflict. He was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his heroic act of bravery despite succumbing to injuries.

Major Rajesh SIngh Adhikari

Major Rajesh SIngh Adhikari was an Indian Army Officer who died in the Battle of Tololing on May 30, 1999 during the Kargil War. He was awarded the gallantry honour, Maha Vir Chakra for his bravey in warfare.

Colonel Sonam Wangchuk

Colonel Sonam Wangchuk is an Indian Army officer serving the Ladakh scouts regiment. In the 1999 Kargil War, then Major Wangchuk led an operation against Pakistani troops on Chorbat La Top, for which he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Major Vivek Gupta

Major Vivek Gupta of the 2nd Battalion, Rajputana Rifles, died in the Kargil conflict on June 12, 1999, after capturing two important posts in the Drass sector. He was flicitated with Maha Vir Chakra for his heroism at the war front.

Naik Digendra Kumar

Naik Digendra Kumar served the 2nd Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles during the 1999, Kargil War before retiring in 31st July, 2005. He was awarded the Mahavir Chakra on 15th August 1999, for his heroism in the battlefield.

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, 13 Jammu And Kashmir rifles was the leading Scout of the team entrusted with capturing Area Flat Top, which was being held by enemy. He was shot in the chest and forearm but sustained the attack despite bleeding profusely. Charged by his act of daredevilry, the rest of the platoon attacked the enemy bunkers and captured Area flat Top. Rifleman Kumar was awarded with Param Vir Chakra.

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav

Part of the Commando ‘Ghatak’ Platoon given the task to capture three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers, was leading the assault and climbing the cliff face. He was fixing ropes for the rest of the platoon. He was awarded the highest military honour in India, Param Vir Chakra, for his 4 July 1999 action during the Kargil War.

Captain N Kenguruse

Captain N Kenguruse was an Indian Army officer of 2nd Battalion, Rajputana Rifles. He was martyred at the Lone Hill, Drass Sector on June 28, 1999 in the Kargil War. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery at the battlefield.

Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey of 1st Battalion, Gorkha Rifles, participated in a series of boldly led attacks during ‘Operation Vijay’ and forced back the intruders from the Batalik sector on June 11, 1999. His leadership led to the capture of Jaubar Top and Khalubar on early hours of July 3, 1999. Pandey succumbed to his injuries on the hilltop and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.

Captain Vikram Batra

Captain Vikram Batra, 13th Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, was ordered to recapture the highest point on Tololing Ridge, peak 5140, where Pakistani invaders had taken positions in bunkers. He was martyred on July 26, 1999 while trying to rescue an injured soldier. The peak he died on, Point 4875, is now called ‘Batra Top’. He was awarded with the Param Veer Chakra, the highest military honour.

