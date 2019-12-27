Remembering Chandra Mohan: ‘Chal yaar, samose mangwa!’

A Padma Shri awardee, Chandra Mohan was regarded the ‘Father of Tractors’ in India. (Express Archive) A Padma Shri awardee, Chandra Mohan was regarded the ‘Father of Tractors’ in India. (Express Archive)

Written by Sanjiv Gupta

The samosa and chai will never taste the same to the Punjab Tractors team. Chandra Mohan, our mentor, leader, guide, philosopher and friend is no more. May he be blessed wherever he is, selected by fate on Christmas Day. The vision that led Punjab, the hand that rocked the cradle of the Mohali industry and the teacher who created innovators can no longer guide us in the flesh. His soul is with all of us at every step we take.

PTL was a few years old when I came to it as a trainee engineer in 1980. Chandra Mohan Sir would simply walk onto the shop floor, sit on any machine part, spread his charts on the floor and gather us all. Many a wonder was created for the industry during these impromptu sessions that lasted hours. When we got hungry, paranthas from the nearest dhaba were always on tap. In these days of velvet glove corporate governance, it seems fairytale-like that the managing director would just walk to a trainee engineer’s seat, sit across from him and talk his heart out about manufacturing. If he needed to have a word with me, he would just leave his cabin, come to wherever I was, place his hand on my shoulder and walk with me. I can still feel that guiding hand, wherever I maybe.

Today, while working on my doctorate on Total Quality Management, every bit of research conducted bears his inspiration. He visited overseas, came back with TQM videos, organised viewing sessions for us all at the plant and encouraged each individual to work on projects that enhanced the inbuilt value of PTL. Sir was the first in India to install an overhead conveyor for tractor assembly. A conveyor that is still in use at the Mahindra and Mahindra PTL plant even today. In the late nineties, an M&M team made a special visit to PTL to study the material handling system. So, sir is also a catalyst in the M&M success story.

If Punjab still had him to guide it, the whole scenario would have been different. He was the visionary who understood the value of employment. Every few years, from 1972 onwards, he would add a new manufacturing unit to Punjab beginning with PTL Mohali, Plant II at Chapper Cheri, Swaraj Mazda Ltd., Swaraj Engines Ltd. and Swaraj Automotives Ltd. The fully-developed industrial area of Mohali owes a lot to his entrepreneurial spirit. As far back as the 1980s, he discussed and explored the possibility of biofuels as the future energy option. His study is the site of many a planning and execution map. Even when his health was somewhat compromised, he continued to guide us all from his armchair. When I entered his study today, it looked as if everything was waiting for his presence with bated breath.

While the heart sheds tears, the mind recognises the beauty of the legacy he leaves for his team. Many moments have passed since we shared a peg or a smoke with him but each one of us would be drawn to him, every now and then, like iron filings to a magnet. His legacy is of such mettle that the moment one says, ‘PTL’, the listener responds, ‘Mr Chandra Mohan?’ The stature of this man is such that one day; he simply walked away from his creation and never looked back. Every field of intellectual development bears his stamp and every nook and cranny of Chandigarh displays his concern. Wherever he maybe, I am sure he continues to adorn lives! Bottoms up, Sir!

(The author has known Chandra Mohan as a mentor for almost four decades. He started his career with him, and closely worked with him in his own journey from trainee engineer to general manager).

