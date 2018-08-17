Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: His allies in the government

Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a rally in Delhi. (Express Archive) Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a rally in Delhi. (Express Archive)

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM: Very very saddened that the great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is no more with us. His passing away is a very big loss to our nation. I will always cherish the many fond memories. Condolences to his family and his many admirers.

She held portfolios of Railways and Coal & Mines in Vajpayee Cabinet

M K Stalin, DMK chief: By taking part in a protest by Tamil Eelam Supporters Organisation, organised in Madurai, for the rights of Tamils in Sri Lanka, Vajpayee made TN proud… it is a big loss to the country.

DMK was part of NDA-2

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM: I am deeply grieved over demise of Vajpayeeji. India has lost one of its tallest leaders. He was loved by the people of India and of course the people of Odisha as well. May his soul rest in peace.

He held Steel & Mines portfolio in Vajpayee Cabinet

E K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM: Efficient administrator, an untiring leader, one who had a warm relationship with everyone.

AIADMK was part of NDA-1

Vajpayee with Jayalalithaa in New Delhi on March 18, 1998

N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh CM: We have lost one of the greatest visionaries the nation has seen, on this unfortunate day. The beloved former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji will continue to inspire us and the generations to come. May he rest in peace.

TDP was part of Vajpayee-led NDA

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief: My heart is not ready to accept that Atal ji is no more with us. He is in our hearts. Qualities like ego due to power have always remained far away from him. He was a simple man and an innocent politician. I met Vajpayee ji several times. He always showered me with love like a father. His soft heart and smiling face were an inspiration for politics of the nation. His love for Sena supremo (Bal Thackeray) was known to everybody. After the Sena supremo, we have lost another Bhishm Pitamaha (towering figure). Atal ji, there is nobody like you. Nobody can take your place.

Shiv Sena was part of Vajpayee govt

Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM: The death of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee is sad. He was the tallest political personality of the country. The country has lost a sharp orator, writer, thinker, guardian and a charismatic individual. My humble tribute.

He held the Railways portfolio in Vajpayee cabinet

Quote Unquote: Former PM Vajpayee dies at 93

Ram Nath Kovind, President: Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister: His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.’

Narendra Modi with Vajpayee in New Delhi after becoming CM of Gujarat in 2002

Rajnath Singh, Home Minister: I am one of those millions of Indians who drew inspiration from Atalji’s life and contribution. I cannot fully imagine my own life without following the footprints that Atalji set. May his soul rest in peace.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Law Minister: I am privileged that I have been associated with him since my childhood. His inspiration, direction and roadmap he showed for the development of India would remain a part of our being. My sincere condolence on the demise of this great son of India. Long live #AtalBihariVaajpayee

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief: Great personality, a steadfast and universally accepted leader, who instilled Bharatiya culture & values in public life, Atalji has left us today. The void left behind will remain forever.

Parkash Singh Badal, SAD patron: Alliance partners were dearer to him than his own party. There was never a need to push for any demand. He was always very generous.

H D Deve Gowda, JDS president: With his death, a vacuum has been created in polity and (it is) end of an era of politics in this country. He was a great orator who refused to attack his opponent personally.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM: A brilliant parliamentarian, emissary and orator, he could spell out the rights of India in international fora, including the UN. A founder leader of the BJP, Vajpayee showed the flair to accommodate diverse sections of society by leading a coalition government.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief: Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him.

Lalu Prasad, RJD chief: I have lost a friend and a guardian with the death of Vajpayee ji. He was the last pillar of that stream of politics where people of constant opposing ideologies could have spontaneous and decent conversations.

Akhilesh Yadav, SP chief: End of a great life. But an inspiration that will live forever. Heartfelt tribute to Atal ji.

Sharad Pawar, NCP chief: His passing away is a personal loss.

N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP chief and AP CM: The beloved former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji will continue to inspire us and the generations to come. May he rest in peace.

Vajpayee with L K Advani at the BJP rally at Ramlila Maidan after parting ways with the Janata Party in April 1980.

Vajpayee death: International Responses

Kenneth Juster, US ambassador: The US grieves with India on the loss of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will be remembered for his immense contribution in bolstering US-India relations. He advocated a robust partnership with the US, referring to us as “natural allies”.

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson: Mr Vajpayee was a renowned statesman who contributed to bringing a change in India-Pakistan relations and remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development.

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh PM: His tireless work for the welfare of people of India will inspire future generations of leaders. An excellent orator and a poet, Shri Vajpayee took significant strides towards acceleration of inclusive economic growth in India. Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was our great friend and highly respected in Bangladesh…

Luo Zhaohui, Chinese ambassador: Deeply saddened by the passing away of the Honorable Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We will never forget his great contribution to China-India relations. Vajpayee met with three generations of Chinese leaders. During his trip to China as PM in 2003, he proposed establishing the mechanism of SR on the Boundary Question…

India Inc pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, President, CII: “The nation has lost one of our tallest leaders and an inspirational mentor… A towering leader of the country, he always impressed with his complete dedication and commitment to India’s development, and Indian Industry expresses deepest condolences on his passing.”

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group: “The leadership lesson that I learned from my interactions with him was that no matter how significant your achievements while in office, you ultimately earn the affection of people through your humanity and your humility…”

Ratan N Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts: “He was a great leader with a great sense of compassion and humour. He will be remembered fondly by a vast number of us.”

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson & MD, Biocon: “Our nation has lost one of our great political leaders who steered our country as Prime Minister to great heights. A man of great vision and charisma.”

