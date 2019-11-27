Remembering 26/11 victims: ‘We must all pledge to eschew violence’

On the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, former Finance Director of Tata Sons Ishaat Hussain said on Tuesday that Mumbaikars must pledge to eschew violence.

“As we remember those who were brutally murdered on this day eleven years ago, we must not forget that events like these regularly take place all over the world,” said Hussain.

He was the chief guest at “Together We March — Beyond 26/11 To a Secure City” — an event organised by the Public Concern for Governance Trust to pay homage to those who lost their lives or suffered injury in the terror attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, who is a trustee of PCGT, said that the citizens must fight the evils of corruption and communalism. “Religion must unite us instead of separating us,” he said.

Hussain added that no teacher has contributed more to spreading the message of non-violence than Mahatma Gandhi. “For him there was no just war. He is even more relevant today in times of ultra-nationalism spreading across the world. We must all pledge to eschew violence,” he said.

Hussain also praised the reaction of the city’s residents after the attacks. “There was no call to arms, no calls for revenge. There was only a desire to help the victims. Candlelight vigils through the city displayed the fraternity of the people,” he said.

Hussain was also full of praise for the role that the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust has played since the attacks in rehabilitating the victims.