IMA suggests judicious use of remdesivir

The second wave of the Covid pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for remedsivir injections, resulting in demand and supply mismatch and an artificial panic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Tuesday.

“This is due to the non-judicious use of this drug in many places beyond the scope of its evidenced-based benefits. The public as well as the medical community must be aware of the absolute indication of the drug and the need to use it judiciously so that the drug is used for those patients who will be benefitted,” read a statement issued by the IMA.

The association reiterated that as per the Clinical Management Protocol of Covid–19 released by the Government of India, remdesivir (under emergency use authorisation) has no role for the mild cases and may be considered in patients with moderate disease (those on oxygen)

Dr J A Jayalal, president of IMA, has said early diagnosis on the pretext of contact or presumptive symptoms and immediate consultation with the doctor or hospital is the need for early recovery in Covid-19, and the lesson that they have learnt in the past one year. The drug remedisivir given in the first week, when there is an exponential rise of viral markers with moderate to severe symptoms, does yield a total benefit for patients for the recovery path.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“As there has been a cap on the cost of the drug, the affordability of the drug makes the public demand it for use for their kin, even when there is not an absolute indication to use. This unjustified request must be resisted by the medical professionals, as the availability of the drug will be of more benefit to a patient who has absolute indication,” said Dr Jayalal.