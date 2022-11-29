‘Abused invitation’: Israel envoy lashes out at IFFI jury chief for calling The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar’, ‘propaganda’

The Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon on Tuesday accused Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid of “abusing” his invitation to chair the panel of judges at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), after Lapid criticised ‘The Kashmir Files’, calling it “vulgar” and “propaganda”.

“In Indian culture, they say a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at IFFI Goa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you,” Gilon wrote in an open letter to Lapid, which he shared on Twitter.

“I’m no film expert but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them, and which are an open would in India because many of the involved are still around and paying the price,” Gilon added.

“The friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted,” Gilon said. “As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologize to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship.”

Gilon added, “My suggestion. As you vocally did in the past, feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries. I’m not sure that you have enough factual basis to make such comparisons. I know I don’t.

“You will go back to Israel thinking that you are bold and “made a statement”. We, the representatives of Israel, would stay here. You should see our DM boxes following your “bravery” and what implications it may have on the team under my responsibility,” he added.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of IIFFI, Lapid said he was “shocked” and “disturbed” by the movie’s inclusion in the competitive section. “There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had the cinematic qualities… and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” Lapid said.

Released in March this year, The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in the 1990s. It was endorsed by a number of Union Ministers and granted tax-free status in most of BJP-ruled states.