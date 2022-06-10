Remarks on Prophet: Violence breaks out in Ranchi, section 144 imposed

Violence broke out in Ranchi during a protest march with the agitators resorting to stone pelting over comments made on Prophet Mohammad a few days ago by ousted BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Sources in the district administration said the protestors were marching on the Main Road area of Ranchi between 2.30 pm and 3 pm when the violence broke out and the police were unable to control them. The police had to resort to firing in the air to disperse the crowd.

A Station House Officer (SHO) and a few other police personnel were injured along with a few protestors, who are now being treated at various hospitals.

A press statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said, “The district administration has invoked CrPC section 144 on both sides of the Main Road starting from Sujata Chowk to Firaylal Chowk.”

A source in the district administration said: “What triggered the entire sequence of events is a matter of investigation. Right now, our priority is to check any kind of violence and the police are there at the spot. Both the police and the protestors have been injured and we are trying to figure out the number of injured. Some vehicles have also been damaged in the area.”

Meanwhile Chief Minister Hemant Soren said: “I just got to know and it is worrisome. In fact, the entire topic is worrisome as we are becoming targets of some force in a planned manner. I want to tell via the media that people of Jharkhand have tolerance. We all are passing through testing times and we should not lose our patience. Even the Constitution says the same thing that the oppressors should be punished. I will appeal to the public that no one should be part of any crime.”

Ranchi DC Chhavi Ranjan said: “I appeal to the people of Ranchi to maintain calm and not to believe in any kind of rumours and refrain from spreading one. Do not believe in any news without the validation of the district administration. Please inform the nearest police station on any suspicious activity.”