Remarks about woman MLA’s ‘physical appearance’ trigger outrage in Kerala, IUML leader suspended

2 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 06:19 AM IST
After the video of the speech surfaced in the media on Wednesday, several leaders condemned the IUML leader's derogatory statement, who is also the convener of the UDF election committee for the constituency.
A “misogynistic” remark by an IUML leader against CPI(M) candidate U Prathibha on Wednesday sparked a controversy, putting the UDF under fire and sparking the leader’s suspension from the party.
Addressing Congress candidate M Liju’s election convention in Kayamkulam on Tuesday, where Prathibha is the sitting legislator, IUML leader A Irshad said, “As an MLA, she has not been able to do anything. Instead of doing any developmental activities, she is facing the election by relying on empty rhetoric and by projecting her physical appearance”.
After the video of the speech surfaced in the media on Wednesday, several leaders condemned the IUML leader’s derogatory statement, who is also the convener of the UDF election committee for the constituency. Irshad tendered an apology, but the CPI(M) seized on the issue as a poll-time weapon. As protests mounted, the IUML removed Irshad from the party’s primary membership pending a probe.
Breaking down before the media, Prathibha said she was shocked by the insulting comments. It is only to demoralise women in the election fray, she said.
Leading the attack on the UDF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his Facebook post that attacking a woman using degrading language reflects a breakdown of political culture.
“They (UDF) have resorted to such character assassination only because they are unable to politically counter the development initiatives and people-centric interventions of Prathibha in that constituency. It has also exposed the hypocrisy of the Opposition and UDF leaders,” he said.
Congress candidate M Liju also expressed regret over the derogatory remark by his campaign convener.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More