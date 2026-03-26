Remarks about woman MLA’s ‘physical appearance’ trigger outrage in Kerala, IUML leader suspended

After the video of the speech surfaced in the media on Wednesday, several leaders condemned the IUML leader's derogatory statement, who is also the convener of the UDF election committee for the constituency.

A “misogynistic” remark by an IUML leader against CPI(M) candidate U Prathibha on Wednesday sparked a controversy, putting the UDF under fire and sparking the leader’s suspension from the party.

Addressing Congress candidate M Liju’s election convention in Kayamkulam on Tuesday, where Prathibha is the sitting legislator, IUML leader A Irshad said, “As an MLA, she has not been able to do anything. Instead of doing any developmental activities, she is facing the election by relying on empty rhetoric and by projecting her physical appearance”.

After the video of the speech surfaced in the media on Wednesday, several leaders condemned the IUML leader’s derogatory statement, who is also the convener of the UDF election committee for the constituency. Irshad tendered an apology, but the CPI(M) seized on the issue as a poll-time weapon. As protests mounted, the IUML removed Irshad from the party’s primary membership pending a probe.