‘Remark taken out of context, respect plurality’: Waris Pathan on ’15 crore can outweigh 100′ statement

A day after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan’s video in which he can be heard telling the crowd that the “15 crore can outweigh the 100” went viral, the Maharashtra MLA has issued a clarification saying his statements were “taken out of context” and that neither he nor his party supports anything that “creates a divide between people.”

In a media statement, Pathan wrote, “I am a proud Indian and respect the plurality of this country. But yes, I am angry just like many other Indians, who believe in the Constitution of this country, the sheer neglect by the Govt in addressing the issues concerning CAA/NRC and NPA against which people have been protesting across the country in a democratic way.”

Addressing an anti-CAA rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi region, Pathan purportedly said, “…Ikattha hoke chalna padega, azadi leni padegi aur jo cheez mangne se nahin milti, usko chhin ke lena padega yeh bhi yaad rakhna…humko bola ma-behno ko aage bhej diya…abhi toh sirf sherniya bahar nikli hain aur tumhare paseene chhoot gaye, samajh lo agar hum log saath mein aa gaye toh kya hoga, 15 crore hain lekin 100 ke upar bhari hain, yaad rakh lena yeh baat (We have to take freedom, and when you don’t get something by asking for it, you have to snatch it…they said we put the women in front…only the tigresses came out and you have started sweating…imagine what would happen if all of us came along…we are 15 crore but weigh heavy on 100 crore).”

In the media statement, Pathan also added that the remark has been quoted “out of context” by the media. “I hereby wish to reiterate that I can never say anything intentionally or unintentionally that hurts the sentiments of any caste, community or gender. Neither me nor my party supports anything that creates a divide between people. Jai Hind.”

Slamming the remarks, the BJP’s Karnataka unit tweeted, “Hiding behind children and women, legends are seeking ‘Azadi.’ What more Azadi do they want? Aren’t they enjoying every kind of Azadi since 1947? Waris Pathan and other leaders of AIMIM should come out of their Aurangzeb’s World. These threats don’t work in NewIndia.”

