Remark on migrants: BJP slams Kamal Nath, party’s UP manifesto promised 90% job quota for state youths

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several BJP MPs, along with leaders of other parties in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, condemned Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s remarks that youths in the state are losing out on jobs to migrant workers from these states, the BJP’s manifesto for 2017 UP Assembly elections made a similar promise – to reserve jobs for local youths.

The party manifesto — “Lok kalyan sankalp patra (pledge for people’s welfare), 2017” – released in Lucknow on January 28 last year stated, “90 per cent jobs in every industrial set-up in Uttar Pradesh will be reserved for the youth from the state.”

BJP president Amit Shah had launched the manifesto, and had read out this promise along with others, such as generation of 70 lakh jobs and self-employment opportunities in the state over the following five years.

The manifesto mentioned, under the title “har yuva ko milein rozgar (job for each youth)”, that the BJP, if it forms the government, will create job opportunities for youths so that they can achieve their goals “in their own villages, towns and cities”.

The BJP had swept the Assembly elections, winning 325 seats with its NDA allies.

A remark by Kamal Nath on the day he took oath as CM, insinuating that youths in Madhya Pradesh were losing out on jobs to migrants from UP and Bihar, had triggered a controversy. Besides the BJP, parties friendly to the Congress, such as the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, had expressed their disapproval to the remarks.

Kamal Nath has announced a new state policy under which industries availing investment incentives will need to give 70 per cent employment to the local youth.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal told The Indian Express that Nath should not have made such “divisive” comments. Responding to Nath’s remark, UP CM Adityanath tweeted, “The Congress statement in Madhya Pradesh is unfortunate and shows divisive intentions of the party. Rahul Gandhi should apologise for it.”

BJP’s UP unit president and Lok Sabha MP Mahendra Nath Pandey issued a statement on Tuesday condemning Nath’s remarks and stating that it shows the “dual nature” of Congress party.