Remark against Modi: BJP leader lodges complaint against Kerala writer, threatens assault

A BJP leader in Kerala has lodged a police complaint against Malayalam novelist Paul Zacharia for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “murderer in Gujarat’’. BJP state secretary B Gopalakrishnan has also said Zacharia would be “manhandled’’ if he continued to use abusive words against the Prime Minister.

Palakkad police said they have received a complaint, but have not registered a case so far. Zacharia made the remark at a meeting to mark novelist late

O V Vijayan’s birth anniversary. He said Vijayan should not have accepted an award instituted by Thapasya, a cultural outfit of Sangh Parivar. He then said, “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the murderer in Gujarat, gives me an award, I would not accept it.’’

The BJP leader told the media, “Zacharia has been manhandled by CPM in the past. He should remember that BJP and Sangh Parivar are not far behind in the capacity to beat up. If he continues to use abusive words against the PM, he would be manhandled”.

Zacharia said he wanted to keep silent for now. “It is hot news. I don’t want to join the issue at this stage. I would react later,’’ he said.

