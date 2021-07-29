Remand ends, Ravi Pujari sent back to Bengaluru jail

Jailed gangster Ravi Pujari, who was brought to Ahmedabad on July 19 for investigation in several crimes cases lodged against him in Gujarat, was sent back to Bangalore Central Jail in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday.

According to officials of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Pujari was sent to Bengaluru by flight on Wednesday night after his additional one day police remand given by a court in Borsad of Anand ended.

Ahmedabad DCB had brought Pujari from Bengaluru to investigate a 2017 case of attempt to murder on independent councillor Pragnesh Patel in Borsad town of Anand which was allegedly done at the behest of Pujari.

“Initially we had received seven-day police remand from a court in Borsad of Anand. On Tuesday, we received an additional one-day remand which got over on Wednesday evening and he was sent back to Bengaluru,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

Ahmedabad DCB had claimed that apart from the 2017 attempted murder case, they are also investigating 14 other “serious” criminal cases lodged against him in Gujarat, including cases of extortion and threat calls made to Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda , Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, Amul Managing Director Rupinder Singh Sodhi and journalist Pratik Sinha.

Pujari has been named in 21 criminal cases lodged in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Anand town, Borsad town, Navsari, Pardi and Vagra of Gujarat. He is facing a total of over 200 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat.

Pujari was arrested in Senegal, a West African country, in February 2020 and brought to Bengaluru through an extradition process. According to Ahmedabad DCB, Pujari was believed to be living in Australia, Ghana, Senegal and Burkina Faso during his fugitive phase.

The crime history of Pujari, a native of Udupi in Karnataka, began in 1987 in Mumbai with an attempt to murder case and he allegedly did his first murder in 1993 by killing a police informant.