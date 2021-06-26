Religious tourism push: Chitrakoot, Mirzapur to get development councils soon

Continuing with its policy of promoting religious tourism in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday gave its nod for the formation of Vindhya Dham Development Council and Chitrakoot Dham Development Council. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Ma Vindhyavasini Temple, Vindhyachal, located in Mirzapur district, is a prominent religious place for Hindus, while Chitrakoot is another important religious hub.

The councils will be headed by the CM who will be the chairman, while Culture Affairs Minister Neelkanth Tewari will be the vice-chairman, a government spokesperson said after the meeting.

A state spokesperson said the Councils will work towards improving religious tourism in the regions and develop plans to promote it, based on their cultural and ecological legacy. “This is being done with an intention to generate employment and develop the two places as world-class destinations,” said the spokesperson.

During the meeting, a proposal was approved to give exemption on stamp duty and registration fees to the joint venture company – Noida International Airport Limited – for leasing out land for the Jewar airport project.

The Cabinet also approved an allotment of 5,493 square metre Nazul land to the Culture Department for the development of the Dr BR Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow free of cost.