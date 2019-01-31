Religious leaders to lay bricks for Ram temple on February 21

A congregation of sants at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday passed a resolution to perform “ishtika nyas vidhi (ritual of brick laying)” on February 21 to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a day after the BJP-led government moved the Supreme Court with a petition to return “excess/superfluous land” acquired in Ayodhya to its original owners.

Advertising

In a two-page ‘param-dharmadesh’, or resolution, passed at the religious congregation, Shankaracharya Swami Shree Swaroopanand Saraswati of Dwarka said time has come to make “supreme sacrifice” for Ram Janmabhoomi.

“We are ready to go to jail or face bullets for this cause,” he stated.

The resolution was passed on the concluding session of the three-day ‘Paramdharmasansad 1008’, presided over by Swaroopanand Saraswati of Dwarka. Representatives of different akharas and hundreds of sants attended the meet.

The VHP is scheduled to start a two-day religious congregation at the Kumbh on Thursday. Besides top VHP functionaries, prominent saints, including Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas’s head Nritya Gopal Das and a senior RSS functionary, will be present.

The resolution stated, “The legislature, the executive and the judiciary exist for the people but their recent decisions show they believe themselves to be sovereign. In such a situation, to open the eyes and ears of these three branches, we are forced to launch a Savinay Avagya Andolan (civil disobedience movement)…. On February 21, we will perform the ritual of brick laying (for Ram temple).”

The resolution stated that the religious leaders will leave Prayagraj for Ayodhya after Basant Panchami (February 10).

It also stated that if any of three branches create a hurdle, it will be the responsibility of every Hindu to reach Ayodhya and lay four bricks each — until the court delivers its judgment in the case. “That savinay avagya andolan will continue until Ram Janmabhoomi is handed over to Hindus to build the temple,” the resolution reads.

It also stated that it “hurts” that even a government with majority in Lok Sabha, which showed its “strength by passing a reservation-related Bill in only two days in both Houses”, refuses to do anything for Ram Janmabhoomi.

Advertising

Citing PM Narendra Modi’s remarks in a recent interview that an ordinance to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya can be considered only after the legal process is over, Swaroopanand Saraswati stated in the resolution, “The Prime Minister…intervening in the judicial process…got a petition moved in Supreme Court (on Tuesday) seeking permission to return 67-acre acquired land land to its ‘original owners’…. They want to allot the land which was acquired for Ram Janmabhoomi. It has also been said that 48 acres of that land belongs to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, but excluding 1 acre, no land belongs to the Nyas. It belongs only to the UP government.”